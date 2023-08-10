Fall Hornin’ Pumpkin Ale Returns With New Packaging

BOONVILLE, Calif.— Like The Great Pumpkin itself, rising every fall from a cartoon pumpkin patch, Anderson Valley Brewing Company is set to bring back its Fall Hornin’ Pumpkin Ale with a brand new look.

Responding to overwhelming consumer demand and an outpouring of requests, the brewery is rekindling the magic of this autumnal favorite which has garnered a dedicated following over the years and has made it one of Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s most sought-after seasonal releases.

With a deep copper hue and creamy beige-colored head, Fall Hornin’ Pumpkin Ale (AVB 6%) has inviting aromas of caramelized malt and baking bread with highlights of cinnamon, nutmeg, pumpkin and seasonal spices. The pleasantly creamy mouthfeel and silky body embrace the sweet caramel flavors and tang of spices (with just a hint of hops) that ends in a smooth, round finish.

“We sold through it all by mid-July. Every drop of Fall Hornin’ has been ordered and allocated, which says everything about how much people enjoy this beer,” said Kevin McGee, AVBC President. “More importantly, being asked for a quote for this press release is my annual reminder to start working on costumes for Halloween. I better get on that. Excuse me.”

Fall Hornin’ Pumpkin Ale will be available in six-pack cans and on draft for a limited time, appearing on shelves and on draft starting in August at select retailers, bars, and restaurants across the country.

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

Founded in 1987, Anderson Valley Brewing Company brews hand-crafted, authentic beers with balance, complexity, and an unwavering commitment to sustainably producing world-class beer. As the World’s First Solar Powered Brewery, AVBC leads the craft beer industry as pioneers in responsible brewing and innovators in environmental sustainability practices. Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is available in 40 states and at its taproom in Boonville, California.

For More Information:

https://avbc.com/