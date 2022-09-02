Experience Hops Waves of Epic Proportions with Hop Cyclone Hazy Double IPA from Tröegs

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of its Once-A-Year hazy double IPA, Hop Cyclone.

Hop Cyclone’s haze starts with a grain bill of pilsner malt, Vienna malt and wheat, which helps prop up hop oils that would normally fall out during fermentation.

The hop combination of Citra, Sabro, Simcoe and Sultana conjures notes of ripe pineapple, soft citrus and juicy peach, while London 3 yeast ferments this big Double IPA and bolsters its tropical notes.

Hop Cyclone takes its name from a dry-hopping system the Hershey, PA-based brewery has employed for close to a decade. This custom piece of brewing equipment vigorously circulates hops through the fermenter to ensure the hop oils hit every last drop of beer.

The art for Hop Cyclone was designed by Art of Tröegs alum Devin Watson. “For the Hop Cyclone label, I imagined these groovy 60’s hop graphics and seeing them swirl all around the can,” said Watson.

Weighing in at 9% ABV, Hop Cyclone Hazy Double IPA is available on draft and in 16oz cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold.

For More Information:

https://blog.troegs.com/hop-cyclone-hazy-double-ipa-experience-hop-waves-of-epic-proportions/