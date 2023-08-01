Everyday California Launches Everyday California Coastal Ale in Partnership With Resident Brewing

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Everyday California, a San Diego-based ocean adventure and apparel company, announced its partnership with Resident Brewing, an award-winning craft brewery, to proudly unveil the Everyday California Coastal Ale. Crafted with care and creativity, this light, unfiltered ale embodies the adventurous offerings of Everyday California with bright, crisp and refreshing flavors featuring citrus peel and herbal spice. This exciting partnership brings together two beloved San Diego businesses, combining Everyday California’s love for the outdoors with the expertise of Resident Brewing’s renowned craftsmanship giving a refreshing ale that represents the Southern California lifestyle.

“Our goal at Everyday California has always been to make fun happen and embrace the beautiful outdoors,” said Chris Lynch, CEO and founder of Everyday California. “Partnering with Resident Brewing to create Everyday California Coastal Ale aligns perfectly with this mission. We are excited to launch this beer that captures the essence of the California coast for people to enjoy after their next adventure.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Everyday California to create this special brew that celebrates our hometown,” said Jordan McDonald, Resident Brewing’s marketing director. “Everyday California Coastal Ale is a tribute to the laidback lifestyle we cherish — from the sun-kissed beaches to the fun-seeking spirit that defines our community.”

Everyday California Coastal Ale (6% ABV) is available at select bars, restaurants and liquor stores across San Diego and Resident Brewing’s Tasting Room at 1065 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101.

About Everyday California

Everyday California is a La Jolla-based ocean adventure and lifestyle brand that is committed to making fun happen, creating cool products, and using business to protect the environment. The company specializes in eco-friendly excursions and surf-inspired apparel and accessories. Everyday California’s adventure business includes guided kayak tours, surf lessons, and ocean equipment rentals. Its apparel business caters to men, women, and kids, with products sold in its flagship store, online, and in select retailers.

For More Information:

https://residentbrewing.com/