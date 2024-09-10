Russian River’s Natalie Cilurzo to Give Keynote Address at 2024 Brewbound Live Biz Conference

How do you create a memorable event that will keep customers coming back?

Russian River Brewing co-owner Natalie Cilurzo will share how the Sonoma County craft brewery created an annual event celebrating its Pliny the Younger triple IPA release in her opening keynote address to the 2024 Brewbound Live business conference on December 11.

As creating meaningful experiences has become a bigger part of connecting to modern consumers, Cilurzo will explore what’s worked and what hasn’t for Russian River. She’ll share how the event has evolved throughout the years, how it’s connected Russian River’s fans in unexpected ways and what keeps their loyal customers coming back each year.

The two-day conference will take place December 11 and 12 at the Marina del Rey Marriott and bring together leaders from all three tiers for business-focused conversations on driving the bev-alc industry forward, data presentations, networking and brand building.

The speaker roster includes:

Rebecca Maisel, Gulf Distributing SVP legal and government affairs;

Lauren Doll-Sheeder, Doll Distributing managing partner;

Jennifer Grant, Markstein Sales general manager and VP;

Zech Francis, BeatBox Beverages SVP of global marketing;

Rebecca Dye Yonushonis, New Belgium Brewing CMO;

Lindsay Kunkle, Foresight Factory director, head of U.S. Consultancy;

Arthur Moye, owner and CEO of Full Circle Brewing;

Kaleigh Theriault, director of thought leadership, beverage alcohol vertical, NIQ;

Brian “BK” Krueger, VP of business development and portfolio strategies, Bump Williams Consulting;

Peter Skrbek, CEO, Deschutes Brewery;

Lester Jones, chief economist and VP of analytics, National Beer Wholesalers Association;

Jennifer Hauke, founder and president, Draftline Technologies.

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. Interested in speaking? Follow this link to see our speaker guidelines.

In addition to the mainstage programming and networking parties, Brewbound Live will feature opportunities for one-to-one conversations between brewers and bev-alc brands and retail buyers from chains such as Whole Foods Market and ExtraMile Convenience Stores. Registered attendees will be considered for meetings with buyers, as space is limited. Find out more details here.

Register for Brewbound Live 2024 >>

Brewbound Live is sponsored by John I. Haas, NIQ, Crafted ERP, Strike Visuals, Fast Track Packaging and Abstrax Hops. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for those seeking to elevate their presence beyond participation. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring the Pitch Slam and/or Brewbound Live should contact Brewbound’s ad sales team about opportunities.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a strategic two-day business conference for the beer and beyond industry. Brewbound Live 2024 takes place on December 11 + 12 in Marina del Rey, California. Join founders, top-level executives, investors, and experts for networking opportunities, an all-star speaker lineup, and impactful industry insights.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer category, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage industry via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.