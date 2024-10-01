Distributors and Wholesalers Join One-to-One Meetings at Brewbound Live 2024

This December 11 + 12, Brewbound Live returns to Marina del Rey, CA, offering beer and beverage alcohol companies a unique opportunity to engage in One-to-One meetings with top industry leaders including retailers, distributors, and wholesalers. Joining Whole Foods and ExtraMile Convenience will be Reyes Beverage Group, one of the nation’s largest and most experienced beverage-alcohol distributors, and Breakthru Beverage, a leading North American beverage wholesaler representing a portfolio of premier wine, spirit and beer brands totaling more than $8.5 billion in annual sales.

Joining Brewbound Live One-to-One meetings will be:

Jessica Muskey, VP of Craft and Innovation, Reyes Beverage Group

Sinead Carey, Director of Beer, Breakthru Beverage

Kevin Day, Director of Trade Development – Beer, Breakthru Beverage

The One-to-One meeting experience at Brewbound Live allows founders and executives of attending companies to connect directly with these executives for private, pre-scheduled 10-minute meetings. These targeted sessions provide invaluable face-to-face time for forging new retail partnerships and expanding distribution networks.

To be considered for a meeting, you must be registered for Brewbound Live. Upon registering, attendees will receive detailed instructions on how to sign up for the One-to-One experience.

This year’s event promises to be packed with industry-leading speakers, innovative insights, and hands-on opportunities. Attendees can also watch the Brewbound Live Pitch Slam, sample the latest products, and network with industry peers during dedicated breaks and the Brewbound Live Official Party. Limited sponsorship opportunities are available.

