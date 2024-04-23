Brewbound Live Returns December 11-12; Speakers From Russian River, Deschutes, NBWA, Draftline

The Brewbound Live business conference returns December 11 and 12 in Marina del Rey, California.

Brewbound Live will feature beverage-alcohol industry leaders taking part in business-focused conversations, data presentations, networking and much more across two days at the Marina del Rey Marriott.

Brewbound announced the first speakers for this year’s conference. They include:

Russian River co-owner Natalie Cilurzo;

Deschutes Brewery CEO Peter Skrbek;

National Beer Wholesalers Association chief economist and VP of analytics Lester Jones;

Draftline Technologies founder and president Jennifer Hauke.

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to the mainstage programming and networking parties, Brewbound Live will feature opportunities for one-to-one conversations between brewers and bev-alc brands and retail buyers from chains such as Whole Foods Market. Registered attendees will be considered for meetings with buyers, as space is limited. Find out more details here.

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are still available for those seeking to elevate their presence beyond participation.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer category, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage industry via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a strategic two-day business conference for the beer and beyond industry. Brewbound Live 2024 takes place on December 11 + 12 in Marina del Rey, California. Join founders, top-level executives, investors, and experts for networking opportunities, an all-star speaker lineup, and impactful industry insights.