Brewbound Live 2024: The Highs and Lows of Beer – 3 Tier Beverages & NIQ Navigate the Industry’s Contrasting Trends

Understanding the beer category’s often conflicting 2024 trends will be among the keys to winning in 2025 and beyond.

Kaleigh Theriault, director of thought leadership for NIQ’s beverage-alcohol vertical, and Mary Mills, a consultant for 3 Tier Beverages, will guide attendees of the 2024 Brewbound Live business conference through the category’s highs and lows, from pricing and inflation, to higher ABV products and non-alcoholic beverages, to craft’s roller coaster by style, region and brand.

They’ll also offer a look into beyond beer offerings, including the ultimate high of THC/cannabis beverages, which are challenging beer for shelf space and captivating consumers.

Brewbound Live takes place December 11 and 12 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in California. Tickets are available now.

Leaders from all three tiers will gather for business-focused conversations on driving the bev-alc industry forward, data presentations, networking and brand building.

The 2024 Brewbound Live speaker roster includes:

Sam Calagione, co-founder, Dogfish Head;

co-founder, Dogfish Head; Zech Francis , SVP of global marketing, BeatBox Beverages;

, SVP of global marketing, BeatBox Beverages; Rebecca Dye Yonushonis , CMO, New Belgium Brewing;

, CMO, New Belgium Brewing; Julie Rhodes , strategic consultant, Not Your Hobby Marketing Solutions’

, strategic consultant, Not Your Hobby Marketing Solutions’ Rebecca Maisel , Gulf Distributing SVP legal and government affairs;

, Gulf Distributing SVP legal and government affairs; Lauren Doll-Sheeder , Doll Distributing managing partner;

, Doll Distributing managing partner; Jennifer Grant , Markstein Sales general manager and VP;

, Markstein Sales general manager and VP; Lindsay Kunkle , Foresight Factory director, head of U.S. Consultancy.

, Foresight Factory director, head of U.S. Consultancy. Arthur Moye , owner and CEO of Full Circle Brewing;

, owner and CEO of Full Circle Brewing; Peter Skrbek , CEO, Deschutes Brewery;

, CEO, Deschutes Brewery; Mary Guiver , principal category merchant for beer, Whole Foods Market;

, principal category merchant for beer, Whole Foods Market; Brian “BK” Krueger , VP of business development and portfolio strategies, Bump Williams Consulting;

, VP of business development and portfolio strategies, Bump Williams Consulting; Natalie Cilurzo , co-owner, Russian River Brewing;

, co-owner, Russian River Brewing; Lester Jones , chief economist and VP of analytics, National Beer Wholesalers Association;

, chief economist and VP of analytics, National Beer Wholesalers Association; Jennifer Hauke , founder and president, Draftline Technologies;

, founder and president, Draftline Technologies; Rob Tod , founder, Allagash Brewing;

, founder, Allagash Brewing; Karen Hertz , founder, Holidaily Brewing;

, founder, Holidaily Brewing; Paul Verdu , president, Wisconsin Brewing Company;

, president, Wisconsin Brewing Company; Day Bracey , founder, Barrel & Flow Fest;

, founder, Barrel & Flow Fest; Jessica Fierro , owner and head brewer, Atrevida Beer Co.;

, owner and head brewer, Atrevida Beer Co.; Christian McMahan , chief growth officer, Suntory RTD Company, North America;

, chief growth officer, Suntory RTD Company, North America; Satoru Shimizu , president, Suntory RTD Company, North America;

, president, Suntory RTD Company, North America; Scott Selix , co-founder, Climbing Kites;

, co-founder, Climbing Kites; Aaron Vargas , managing director, Backpocket Brewing;

, managing director, Backpocket Brewing; Amy Cartwright , co-founder and president, Independence Brewing;

, co-founder and president, Independence Brewing; Chris Herron , co-founder, BevStrategy LLC and Creature Comforts;

, co-founder, BevStrategy LLC and Creature Comforts; Ryan Lake, managing director, Arlington Capital Advisors.

In addition to the mainstage programming and networking parties, Brewbound Live will feature opportunities for one-to-one conversations with retail buyers from chains (Applebee’s, Whole Foods Market and ExtraMile Convenience Stores) and distributors (Breakthru Beverage California, Reyes Beer Division and California Beverage Solution – Stone Distributing, Markstein Sales and Heimark Distributing). Registered attendees will be considered for meetings with buyers, as space is limited. Find out more details here.

