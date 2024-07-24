Brewbound Live 2024 Pitch Slam: Apply to Pitch Your Beer or Bev-Alc Startup This December

The Brewbound Live Pitch Slam returns to the Brewbound Live business conference on December 11 + 12 in Marina del Rey, California. The annual competition provides an opportunity for startups in beer and beverage-alcohol to pitch their product, generate industry awareness, and open the door for new partnerships.

How It Works:

Emerging beer category brands will provide attendees a look into the future of the industry. The competition kicks off on Day 1 of Brewbound Live with 12 semifinalists presenting rapid fire pitches to a panel of expert judges. Six brands will advance to the final round, taking place on Day 2. The judges will then decide who takes home the winning title and a Brewbound advertising package valued at $10,000.

Who’s Watching:

Brewbound Live attendees watch in-person while industry experts tune into the free livestream on Brewbound.com. Pitching in the competition allows you to reach thousands of investors, retailers, suppliers, service providers, and fellow brewery leaders looking to see what’s next in the world of beer. Past winners include Sunboy, Funkytown Brewery, Lunar Hard Seltzer, Crowns & Hops, Willie’s Superbrew, Novo Brazil, Border X Brewing, and Wynwood Brewing Company. Check out a past competition to see what it takes to win.

Beyond the Pitch:

Following their on-stage presentations at the Brewbound Live Pitch Slam, participants have the opportunity to form connections with industry decision makers. The competition opens the door for deeper, more meaningful conversations that extend beyond introductions.

How to Apply:

Startups producing beer, non-alc beer, cider, hard seltzer, hard kombucha, hard tea, hard coffee, and other malt/wine-based alcoholic beverages are invited to apply now. There is no cost to participate in the competition. The application deadline is September 30.

Apply to Participate in the Brewbound Live Pitch Slam >>

To extend your presence beyond attending, view our Brewbound Live sponsorship opportunities.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a strategic two-day business conference for the beer and beverage-alcohol industry. Join founders, top-level executives, investors, and experts for networking opportunities, an all-star speaker lineup, and impactful industry insights. Take advantage of early registration pricing through October 25.