Brewbound Live 2024: Marketing Mastery: Meet Consumers Where They Are Online and IRL with New Belgium, BeatBox & Not Your Hobby

Leaders from New Belgium Brewing, BeatBox Beverages and Not Your Hobby Marketing Solutions will share marketing strategies for reaching consumers on their turf and creating memorable experiences in real life during the 2024 Brewbound Live business conference December 11 +12 in Marina del Rey, California.

New Belgium CMO Rebecca Dye Yonushonis will share how the brewery has transcended craft beer with the Voodoo Ranger brand, tapping into popular culture while also leveraging an in-house art house to connect with consumers via social media.

BeatBox SVP of global marketing Zech Francis will explain how the party punch maker’s bold strategy of interacting consumers at concerts and festivals has brought more drinkers to the party. He’ll also share how the company’s celebrity partnerships, including a new relationship with Shaquille O’Neal, have also broken down barriers for the brand, and how its on-the-ground teams have contributed to speedy content creation.

Julie Rhodes, a strategic consultant with Not Your Hobby Marketing Solutions, will break it all down for smaller producers and share strategies for connecting with consumers on a budget.

The conversation will take place during Brewbound Live business conference at the Marina del Rey Marriott. The two-day conference will bring together leaders from all three tiers for business-focused conversations on driving the bev-alc industry forward, data presentations, networking and brand building.

The 2024 Brewbound Live speaker roster includes:

Rebecca Maisel , Gulf Distributing SVP legal and government affairs;

, Gulf Distributing SVP legal and government affairs; Lauren Doll-Sheeder , Doll Distributing managing partner;

, Doll Distributing managing partner; Jennifer Grant , Markstein Sales general manager and VP;

, Markstein Sales general manager and VP; Lindsay Kunkle , Foresight Factory director, head of U.S. Consultancy.

, Foresight Factory director, head of U.S. Consultancy. Arthur Moye , owner and CEO of Full Circle Brewing;

, owner and CEO of Full Circle Brewing; Kaleigh Theriault , director of thought leadership, beverage alcohol vertical, NIQ;

, director of thought leadership, beverage alcohol vertical, NIQ; Mary Mills , consultant, 3 Tier Beverages;

, consultant, 3 Tier Beverages; Brian “BK” Krueger , VP of business development and portfolio strategies, Bump Williams Consulting;

, VP of business development and portfolio strategies, Bump Williams Consulting; Natalie Cilurzo , co-owner, Russian River Brewing;

, co-owner, Russian River Brewing; Peter Skrbek , CEO, Deschutes Brewery;

, CEO, Deschutes Brewery; Lester Jones , chief economist and VP of analytics, National Beer Wholesalers Association;

, chief economist and VP of analytics, National Beer Wholesalers Association; Jennifer Hauke, founder and president, Draftline Technologies.

Also joining the 2024 Brewbound Live speaker roster are:

Rob Tod , founder, Allagash Brewing;

, founder, Allagash Brewing; Mary Guiver , principal category merchant for beer, Whole Foods Market;

, principal category merchant for beer, Whole Foods Market; Karen Hertz , founder, Holidaily Brewing;

, founder, Holidaily Brewing; Paul Verdu , president, Wisconsin Brewing Company;

, president, Wisconsin Brewing Company; Day Bracey , founder, Barrel & Flow Fest;

, founder, Barrel & Flow Fest; Jessica Fierro , owner and head brewer, Atrevida Beer Co.;

, owner and head brewer, Atrevida Beer Co.; Christian McMahan , chief growth officer, Suntory RTD Company, North America;

, chief growth officer, Suntory RTD Company, North America; Satoru Shimizu , president, Suntory RTD Company, North America;

, president, Suntory RTD Company, North America; Scott Selix , co-founder, Climbing Kites;

, co-founder, Climbing Kites; Aaron Vargas , managing director, Backpocket Brewing;

, managing director, Backpocket Brewing; Amy Cartwright , co-founder and president, Independence Brewing;

, co-founder and president, Independence Brewing; Chris Herron, co-founder, BevStrategy LLC and Creature Comforts.

In addition to the mainstage programming and networking parties, Brewbound Live will feature opportunities for one-to-one conversations between brewers and bev-alc brands and retail buyers from chains such as Whole Foods Market and ExtraMile Convenience Stores and distributors such as Breakthru Beverage California, Reyes Beer Division and California Beverage Solution (Stone Distributing, Markstein Sales and Heimark Distributing). Registered attendees will be considered for meetings with buyers, as space is limited. Find out more details here.

Brewbound Live tickets are available now.

Brewbound Live Gold Sponsors include John I. Haas, Abstrax Hops and Suntory. Silver Sponsors include NIQ, Crafted ERP, Strike Visuals, Fast Track Packaging, Foundry, Firestone Walker and JuneShine.

