Brewbound Live 2024: Just 30 Days Until Beer and Beverage-Alcohol Leaders Gather in Marina del Rey

In just 30 days, beer and beverage-alcohol leaders will meet in Marina del Rey, California, for Brewbound Live 2024. The two-day business conference offers a chance for entrepreneurs and industry experts in the beer and bev-alc sector to come together, gain insights and foster industry growth.

On December 11 + 12, we’ll hear from leaders at Russian River, Deschutes, New Belgium, BeatBox Beverages, NBWA, 3 Tier Beverages, Gulf Distributing, Whole Foods, Dogfish Head, and many more. They’ll explore topics like how to successfully connect with consumers and stay relevant, generational factors affecting beer and alcohol consumption, how distributors are diversifying their portfolios, and more.

Check out some of the companies attending and view the growing list of attendees.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet one-to-one with leaders from Whole Foods, Breatkthru Beverage California, ExtraMile Convenience, the Reyes Beverage Division and California Beverage Solution (Stone Distributing, Markstein Sales and Heimark Distributing); watch the Brewbound Live Pitch Slam; sample the latest bev-alc innovations; and continue conversations at the Brewbound Live Official Party.

Register for Brewbound Live 2024 >>

With just 30 days until the conference, time is running out to register.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer category, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage industry via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a strategic two-day business conference for the beer and beyond industry. Brewbound Live 2024 takes place on December 11 + 12 in Marina del Rey, California. Join founders, top-level executives, investors, and experts for networking opportunities, an all-star speaker lineup, and impactful industry insights.