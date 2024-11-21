Brewbound Live 2024 Full Agenda Now Available: 30+ Speakers from Deschutes, BeatBox, Dogfish Head, Whole Foods, NIQ and More

The full agenda for the 2024 Brewbound Live business conference is now available, featuring more than 30 speakers from beverage-alcohol suppliers, wholesalers, retailers, data providers and advisory firms.

Industry leaders will meet at the Marina del Rey Marriott for two days of business conversations, networking and relationship building on December 11 and 12. Tickets are still available, but time is running out to register.

The conference provides actionable takeaways to help you prepare for success in 2025 and beyond. Topics include:

Opportunities in the on-premise channel;

Winning the fourth category;

Wielding a focused portfolio;

Staying relevant to younger generations;

Meeting consumers in non-traditional occasions;

Strategies for surviving craft’s choppy times;

Understanding changing drinker demographics;

Making beer accessible to underrepresented groups;

And much more.

The speaker lineup features leaders from Russian River Brewing, Deschutes Brewery, New Belgium Brewing, BeatBox Beverages, Full Circle Brewing, NBWA, Bump Williams Consulting, 3 Tier Beverages, Doll Distributing, NIQ, Gulf Distributing, Draftline Technologies, Whole Foods Market, Holidaily Brewing, Wisconsin Brewing Company, Foresight Factory, Barrel & Flow Fest, Atrevida Beer Co., Not Your Hobby Marketing Solutions, Suntory, Markstein Sales, Allagash Brewing Company, Climbing Kites, Backpocket Brewing, Independence Brewing, BevStrategy LLC, Indeed Brewing Company, Dogfish Head, and Arlington Capital Advisors.

View the full agenda.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to book one-to-one meetings with retail buyers from Whole Foods Market and ExtraMile Convenience stores, as well as decision makers from Breakthrough Beverage California, the Reyes Beverage Division and California Beverage Solution (Stone Distributing, Markstein Sales and Heimark Distributing).

Brewbound’s Pitch Slam competition will also return to provide exposure for up-and-coming brands.

Ample opportunities will be provided to network with industry colleagues at our networking parties, including a pre-event party at JuneShine on December 10 and an opening night party at Firestone Walker on December 11.

Register for Brewbound Live 2024 >>

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a strategic two-day business conference for the beer and beyond industry. Brewbound Live 2024 takes place on December 11 + 12 in Marina del Rey, California. Join founders, top-level executives, investors, retailers, wholesalers and experts for networking opportunities, an all-star speaker lineup, and impactful industry insights.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer category, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage industry via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.