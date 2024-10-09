Brewbound Live 2024: Foresight Factory on Evolving Demos, the New Longevity Mindset and the Growing Childfree Population

The 2024 Brewbound Live business conference will explore how to create meaningful connections with consumers across generations with predictive insights firm Foresight Factory.

Lindsay Kunkle, the head of the global firm’s U.S. consultancy, will examine shifting demographics, changing consumer mindsets and emerging audiences with an eye on how these factors are relevant to beverage-alcohol producers. She will offer insights into Generation Z’s outlook on alcohol, as well as dive into the “never old mindset” of Baby Boomers as they enter longevity, the new definition of diversity ,and the growing population of adults who opt not to have children.

Kunkle will be among the featured speakers at the 2024 Brewbound Live conference December 11 and 12 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in California. Tickets are available now.

Leaders from all three tiers will gather for business-focused conversations on driving the bev-alc industry forward, data presentations, networking and brand building.

The speaker roster includes:

Natalie Cilurzo , Russian River Brewing co-owner;

, Russian River Brewing co-owner; Lester Jones , NBWA chief economist and VP of analytics;

, NBWA chief economist and VP of analytics; Jennifer Hauke, Draftline Technologies founder;

Draftline Technologies founder; Zech Francis , BeatBox Beverages SVP of global marketing;

, BeatBox Beverages SVP of global marketing; Rebecca Dye Yonushonis , New Belgium Brewing CMO;

, New Belgium Brewing CMO; Arthur Moye , owner and CEO of Full Circle Brewing;

, owner and CEO of Full Circle Brewing; Kaleigh Theriault , director of thought leadership, beverage alcohol vertical, NIQ;

, director of thought leadership, beverage alcohol vertical, NIQ; Brian “BK” Krueger , VP of business development and portfolio strategies, Bump Williams Consulting;

, VP of business development and portfolio strategies, Bump Williams Consulting; Peter Skrbek , CEO, Deschutes Brewery;

, CEO, Deschutes Brewery; Rebecca Maisel , Gulf Distributing SVP legal and government affairs;

, Gulf Distributing SVP legal and government affairs; Lauren Doll-Sheeder , Doll Distributing managing partner;

, Doll Distributing managing partner; Jennifer Grant, Markstein Sales general manager and VP.

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to the mainstage programming and networking parties, Brewbound Live will feature opportunities for one-to-one conversations between brewers and bev-alc brands and retail buyers from chains Whole Foods Market and ExtraMile Convenience Stores and distributors the Reyes Beer Division and Breakthru Beverage California. Registered attendees will be considered for meetings with buyers, as space is limited. Find out more details here.

Brewbound Live is sponsored by John I. Haas, NIQ, Crafted ERP, Strike Visuals, Fast Track Packaging, Abstrax Hops, NIQ, Foundry, Suntory, Firestone Walker and JuneShine. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for those seeking to elevate their presence beyond participation. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring the Pitch Slam and/or Brewbound Live should contact Brewbound’s ad sales team about opportunities.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a strategic two-day business conference for the beer and beyond industry. Brewbound Live 2024 takes place on December 11 + 12 in Marina del Rey, California. Join founders, top-level executives, investors, and experts for networking opportunities, an all-star speaker lineup, and impactful industry insights.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer category, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage industry via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.