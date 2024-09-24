Brewbound Live 2024: A Middle-Tier Pulse Check with Major Distributors

Middle-tier leaders from across the country will give a pulse check on industry trends during the Brewbound Live business conference December 11 and 12 in Marina del Rey, California.

Rebecca Maisel, SVP legal & government affairs, Gulf Distributing; Lauren Doll-Sheeder, managing partner, Doll Distributing; and Jennifer Grant, GM and VP, Markstein Sales, will discuss what is and isn’t working in their markets, which products they’re interested in and how they’re diversifying their portfolios in a rapidly changing beverage business.

They’ll share their views on the future of beer and beyond beer offerings, including how Delta 9 beverages are playing in their markets; what they’re hearing from retailers; how the battle for the cold box is shaking out and how suppliers can best work with their teams.

Leaders from all three tiers will gather for business-focused conversations on driving the bev-alc industry forward, data presentations, networking and brand building.

The speaker roster includes:

Natalie Cilurzo , Russian River Brewing co-owner;

, Russian River Brewing co-owner; Lester Jones , NBWA chief economist and VP of analytics;

, NBWA chief economist and VP of analytics; Jennifer Hauke, Draftline Technologies founder;

Draftline Technologies founder; Zech Francis , BeatBox Beverages SVP of global marketing;

, BeatBox Beverages SVP of global marketing; Rebecca Dye Yonushonis , New Belgium Brewing CMO;

, New Belgium Brewing CMO; Lindsay Kunkle , Foresight Factory director, head of U.S. Consultancy;

, Foresight Factory director, head of U.S. Consultancy; Arthur Moye , owner and CEO of Full Circle Brewing;

, owner and CEO of Full Circle Brewing; Kaleigh Theriault , director of thought leadership, beverage alcohol vertical, NIQ;

, director of thought leadership, beverage alcohol vertical, NIQ; Brian “BK” Krueger , VP of business development and portfolio strategies, Bump Williams Consulting;

, VP of business development and portfolio strategies, Bump Williams Consulting; Peter Skrbek, CEO, Deschutes Brewery.

In addition to the mainstage programming and networking parties, Brewbound Live will feature opportunities for one-to-one conversations between brewers and bev-alc brands and retail buyers from chains such as Whole Foods Market and ExtraMile Convenience Stores. Registered attendees will be considered for meetings with buyers, as space is limited. Find out more details here.

