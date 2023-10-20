Last Chance: Early Registration Ends Saturday 10/21 for Brewbound Live, BevNET Live, and NOSH Live

This Saturday, October 21st, marks the deadline for early registration pricing for not one, but three major events in the food, beverage, and beer industries, which are all taking place in Marina del Rey, CA this winter.

NOSH Live Winter 2023 – A Conference for Food Industry Leaders & Innovators

Taking place on November 30 and December 1, NOSH Live provides natural food professionals an opportunity to meet one-to-one with prominent retailers, learn valuable insights from industry experts, sample the latest natural food products, learn about innovative natural food brands through the NOSH Live Pitch Slam and Elevator Talk, and network with industry decision makers.

BevNET Live Winter 2023 – The Leading Beverage Industry Event

BevNET Live, scheduled for December 3-5, is packed with three days of opportunities for beverage professionals, including an RTD spirits track, the Cocktail Showdown, BevNET’s New Beverage Showdown, stocked sampling fridges, retailer meetings, and actionable insights from beverage experts like Humble Growth, KeHE, HOP WTR, Wildwonder, and Chamberlain Coffee. Hundreds of beverage professionals are already registered.

Brewbound Live Winter 2023 – A Strategic Event for Beer & Beverage Alcohol Executives

Brewbound Live, taking place on December 6 and 7, features an incredible speaker lineup with leaders from Bell’s Brewery, Karl Strauss, Tilray Brands, Stone Distributing, BuzzBallz, the Brewers Association, the NBWA, NIQ, Rhinegeist Brewery who will share strategies to help brands better understand modern consumers and discuss beer category trends for 2024. Attendees will also enjoy dedicated breaks for sampling and networking.

Early registration pricing for all three events ends on Saturday, October 21. To register and secure your spot, please visit the respective event websites:

About NOSH Live

NOSH Live is a two-day business event for the natural food industry. The cutting-edge conference drives valuable industry connections and promotes the exchange of strategies and ideas. Specific to CPG food companies, the program explores growth strategy, sales, marketing, investment, and more through case-based presentations and panels by an all-star roster of speakers.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and the New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a strategic two-day business conference for the beer and beyond industry. Brewbound Live 2023 takes place on December 6 + 7 in Marina del Rey, California. Join founders, top-level executives, investors, and experts for networking opportunities, an all-star speaker lineup, and impactful industry insights.