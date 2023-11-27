Brewbound Live Winter 2023: Meet the Pitch Slam Judges

Brewbound previously revealed the 12 semifinalists for its signature pitch competition, the Brewbound Live Pitch Slam, taking place December 6 + 7 at the Brewbound Live business conference in Marina del Rey, California. Now, let’s meet the judges.

Our panel of expert judges span retail, investment, consulting, major craft brewery leadership and a former Pitch Slam winner. They will provide immediate feedback to each brand following their pitches. All of the Pitch Slam judges will be attending Brewbound Live, allowing guests to engage with them after the competition.

Semifinal judges include:

Donn Bichsel Jr., Founder, 3 Tier Beverages

Carrie Yunker, Executive Vice President, Bell’s Brewery

Michelle Abdollah, Category Manager (Alcoholic Beverages), Extra Mile Convenience Stores

Yair Tygiel, Founder, Sunboy (2022 Brewbound Pitch Slam Winner)

Bichsel, Yunker and Abdollah will be joined in the final round by:

Ryan Lake, Managing Director, Arlington Capital Advisors

Six brands will advance to the finals. Watch the competition, sample the products, and meet the players at Brewbound Live on Dec. 6 + 7. Time is running out to register.

Register for Brewbound Live >>

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer category, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage industry via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a strategic two-day business conference for the beer and beyond industry. Brewbound Live 2023 takes place on December 6 + 7 in Marina del Rey, California. Join founders, top-level executives, investors, and experts for networking opportunities, an all-star speaker lineup, and impactful industry insights.