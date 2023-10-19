Brewbound Live 2023: Rhinegeist Leaders to Discuss Leadership Change, Focus & Getting Out of Your Own Way

Adam Bankovich, the new CEO of Cincinnati’s Rhinegeist Brewery, will give the keynote address at the 2023 Brewbound Live business conference December 6 + 7 in Marina del Rey, California.

Amid a sea change of leadership at top craft breweries across the country, Bankovich represents the next wave of craft leadership at a brewery that just celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Bankovich will also share how Rhinegeist is taking a more focused approach as it moves into the future.

Following the keynote address, Bankovich will be joined on stage by Rhinegeist co-founder Bryant Goulding for a discussion of passing the torch to the next generation of leaders, getting out of your own way, why it’s OK to say no and much more.

Brewbound Live takes place December 6 and 7 in Marina del Rey, California, at the Marina Del Rey Marriott Hotel (4100 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA). Tickets are available now.

The 2023 Brewbound Live speaker roster includes:

Brewers Association chief economist Bart Watson,

NBWA chief economist Lester Jones,

NIQ beverage alcohol vertical director of thought leadership Kaleigh Theriault,

3 Tier Beverages analytics and client success consultant Stephanie Roatis,

Extra Mile Convenience Stores category manager Michelle Abdollah,

Crowns & Hops founders Beny Ashburn and Teo Hunter,

Tilray president of U.S. beer division Ty Gilmore,

National Black Brewers Association executive director Kevin Asato,

Bell’s Brewery EVP Carrie Yunker,

BuzzBallz founder Merrilee Kick,

BeatBox co-founder Aimy Steadman,

Rogue Ales president Steven Garrett,

And Stateside Vodka CEO Clement Pappas.

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming days.

Save $100 per registration through October 21. Brewbound Insiders save an additional $100. Plan ahead to save and take advantage of both room block and early registration discounts. Once you register, you will receive an email with the link to the discounted room block.

Brewbound Live is sponsored by Ollie, CFT USA, O-I, Fastrack Packaging, Cargill, Strike Visuals and The Foundry.

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are still available for those seeking to elevate their presence beyond participation. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring the Pitch Slam and/or Brewbound Live should contact Bryce McDonald about opportunities.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer category, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage industry via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a strategic two-day business conference for the beer and beyond industry. Brewbound Live 2023 takes place on December 6 + 7 in Marina del Rey, California. Join founders, top-level executives, investors, and experts for networking opportunities, an all-star speaker lineup, and impactful industry insights.