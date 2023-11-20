Brewbound Live 2023: Gaining Mindshare with Stone Distributing, Breakthru Beverage and Tryon Distributing

Getting in distributors’ trucks and onto retailer shelves is harder than ever, with increased competition coming from all sectors and categories of bev-alc.

Hear directly from wholesalers on how you can gain mindshare and stand out, during Brewbound’s 2023 Brewbound Live business conference December 6 + 7 in Marina del Rey, California.

Stone Distributing general manager Brian Fried, Breakthru Beverage California director of beer Sinead Carey and Tryon Distributing director of beer Elledge Davis will provide a gut check on the market, along with regional and national trends.

Brewbound Live takes place December 6 + 7 at the Marina del Rey Marriott Hotel (4100 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA). Tickets are available now.

Register for Brewbound Live >>

Ample opportunities will be provided to network with industry colleagues at our networking parties, including a pre-event party at JuneShine on December 5, an opening night party at Firestone Walker on December 6, and wrap-up happy hour reception.

Brewbound Live is sponsored by Ollie, CFT USA, RXO, O-I, Fast Track Packaging, the Beer Institute, Strike Visuals, Hart Print, Cargill, Yeti, Crafted ERP Foundry Brand Services Group, RXO, Firestone Walker, JuneShine, and BeatBox Beverages.

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are still available for those seeking to elevate their presence beyond participation. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring the Pitch Slam and/or Brewbound Live should contact Bryce McDonald about opportunities.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer category, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage industry via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a strategic two-day business conference for the beer and beyond industry. Brewbound Live 2023 takes place on December 6 + 7 in Marina del Rey, California. Join founders, top-level executives, investors, and experts for networking opportunities, an all-star speaker lineup, and impactful industry insights.