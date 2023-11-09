Brewbound Live 2023 Full Agenda Now Available: 30+ Speakers from Firestone Walker, Bell’s, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, New Belgium, WeldWerks and More

The full agenda for the 2023 Brewbound Live business conference is now available, featuring nearly 40 speakers from beverage-alcohol suppliers, wholesalers, retailers, data providers and advisory firms.

Industry leaders will meet at the Marina del Rey Marriott for two days of business conversations, networking and relationship building on December 6 and 7. Tickets are available now.

The conference provides actionable takeaways to solidify your business in a tumultuous operating environment, with a specific eye toward unlocking growth and building an inclusive industry community. Topics include:

Evolving leadership;

Maintaining focus;

Future-proofing flagship brands;

Partnering with wholesalers;

The state of the on-premise;

M&A currents;

Diversity in the craft industry;

Beyond beer growth;

Flavor innovation;

And much more.

The speaker lineup features:

Leaders from top craft breweries: Rhinegeist, WeldWerks, Bell’s, New Belgium, Firestone Walker, Great Notion, Rogue, CANarchy, Karl Strauss, Three Weavers, Crowns & Hops and Lawson’s Finest Liquids;

Leading fourth-category and beyond producers: Molson Coors (Happy Thursday, Simply Spiked) BeatBox, BuzzBallz, Fishers Island, Owl’s Brew, Stateside Vodka Liquid Death and Hella Cocktail Co.;

Major retailers: Mellow Mushroom and Extra Mile;

Wholesalers: Stone Distributing and Breakthru Beverage Group;

Data providers: 3 Tier Beverages, Bump Williams Consulting and NIQ;

Investment banks: Arlington Capital Advisors;

Advisory firms: The E-Premise Group;

Trade associations: The National Black Brewers Association, The Brewers Association and The National Beer Wholesalers Association.

See the full agenda at BrewboundLive.com.

Brewbound’s Pitch Slam competition will also return to provide exposure to up-and-coming brands.

Ample opportunities will be provided to network with industry colleagues at our networking parties, including a pre-event party at JuneShine on December 5, an opening night party at Firestone Walker on December 6, and wrap-up happy hour reception.

Brewbound Live is sponsored by Ollie, CFT USA, O-I, Fast Track Packaging, the Beer Institute, Strike Visuals, Hart Print, Cargill, Foundry Brand Services Group, RXO, Firestone Walker, and JuneShine. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring the Pitch Slam and/or Brewbound Live should contact Bryce McDonald about opportunities.

