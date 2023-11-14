Brewbound Live 2023: Enjoy Beer, Booch + Business Conversations at 3 Brewbound Live Parties

We’re less than 30 days away from the 2023 Brewbound Live business conference in Marina del Rey, California. Industry leaders will gather for two days of business conversations, networking and relationship building on December 6 + 7.

To foster networking time in a casual setting, we’re hosting three Brewbound Live parties filled with beer, booch and business conversations.

Here’s what you can expect:

Kick Off Party Presented by JuneShine

Tuesday, December 5, 6-8 PM

Enjoy a variety of hard kombuchas, craft beers, non-alcoholic beverages, and small bites at JuneShine’s Santa Monica taproom.

Official Party Presented by Firestone Walker, YETI, Crafted ERP, and Beer Institute

Wednesday, December 6, 6-8 PM

Firestone Walker will be pouring their signature beers at their Venice taproom, the Propagator. Digest the day’s learnings with fellow attendees, enjoy appetizers and take home a coveted Brewbound Live YETI mug.

Wrap Up Party

Thursday, December 7, 3:30 – 4:30 PM

Enjoy a final few beers and celebrate the end of an action-packed two days at the Brewbound Live Wrap Party, hosted at the Marina del Rey Marriott.

All parties are exclusively for Brewbound Live attendees. To join the fun, you must register for Brewbound Live.

Register for Brewbound Live >>

To see who you can meet, check out the attendee list, updated daily. We also published the full agenda including more than 30 speakers from beverage-alcohol suppliers, wholesalers, retailers, advisory firms and data providers.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer category, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage industry via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a strategic two-day business conference for the beer and beyond industry. Brewbound Live 2023 takes place on December 6 + 7 in Marina del Rey, California. Join founders, top-level executives, investors, and experts for networking opportunities, an all-star speaker lineup, and impactful industry insights.