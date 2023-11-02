Brewbound Live 2023: Bell’s, Rogue and CANarchy on Future Proofing Flagship Brands

Leaders from Bell’s Brewery, Rogue Ales & Spirits and CANarchy will share strategies on reinvigorating flagship offerings during the 2023 Brewbound Live business conference December 6 + 7 in Marina del Rey, California.

Bell’s EVP Carrie Yunker, Rogue president Steven Garrett and CANarchy chief commercial officer Chris Russell will explore brand building strategies, how to leverage brand equity of longstanding flagships, considerations for creating brand families and how to create a halo effect across your portfolio.

Bell’s has built out its Two Hearted IPA and Oberon brand families with line extensions this year. Rogue has transformed Dead Guy into a family across several styles. And CANarchy has leveraged the Dale’s brand family, while also launching a marketing campaign for Cigar City’s Jai Alai.

Brewbound Live takes place December 6 + 7 at the Marina del Rey Marriott Hotel (4100 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA). Tickets are available now.

The 2023 Brewbound Live speaker roster includes:

Extra Mile Convenience stores category manager Michelle Abdollah,

Three Weavers co-founder and CEO Lynne Weaver,

Stone Distributing general manager Brian Fried,

Liquid Death SVP of marketing Dan Murphy,

The E-Premise Group founder Ethan Stienstra,

Great Notion Brewing co-founder and CEO Paul Reiter,

Brewers Association chief economist Bart Watson,

NBWA chief economist Lester Jones,

NIQ beverage alcohol vertical director of thought leadership Kaleigh Theriault,

3 Tier Beverages analytics and client success consultant Stephanie Roatis,

Mellow Mushroom associate director of beverage operations Kynyetta Lester,

Crowns & Hops founders Beny Ashburn and Teo Hunter,

Tilray president of U.S. beer division Ty Gilmore,

National Black Brewers Association executive director Kevin Asato,

BuzzBallz founder Merrilee Kick,

BeatBox co-founder Aimy Steadman,

Rhinegeist CEO Adam Bankovich and co-founder Bryant Goulding,

Karl Strauss co-founder and CEO Chris Cramer,

Bump Williams Consulting VP of analytics and insights Dave Williams,

Owl’s Brew founder Jennie Ripps,

Breakthru Beverage California director of beer Sinead Carey,

Fishers Island Lemonade founder and CEO Bronya Shillo,

Firestone Walker shopper marketing manager Ruby Martinez,

Arlington Capital Advisors managing director Ryan Lake,

Brewery advisor and board member Simon Thorpe,

WeldWerks Brewing head brewer Skip Schwartz,

And Stateside Vodka CEO Clement Pappas.

Plan ahead to take advantage of the discounted room block. Once you register, you will receive an email with the link to book your stay.

Brewbound Live is sponsored by Ollie, CFT USA, O-I, Fastrack Packaging, Cargill, Strike Visuals, The Foundry, the Beer Institute, and Firestone Walker.

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are still available for those seeking to elevate their presence beyond participation. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring the Pitch Slam and/or Brewbound Live should contact Bryce McDonald about opportunities.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer category, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage industry via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a strategic two-day business conference for the beer and beyond industry. Brewbound Live 2023 takes place on December 6 + 7 in Marina del Rey, California. Join founders, top-level executives, investors, and experts for networking opportunities, an all-star speaker lineup, and impactful industry insights.