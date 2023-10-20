Brewbound Live 2023: An Industry Wake Up Call From Crowns & Hops’ Teo Hunter and Beny Ashburn and the National Black Brewers Association’s Kevin Asato

Crowns & Hops founders Beny Ashburn and Teo Hunter will kick off the second day of Brewbound Live on December 7, sharing their journey to opening a brewery in Inglewood, California.

Following Ashburn and Hunter’s opening remarks on Day 2, they will be joined on stage by National Black Brewers Association (NB2A) executive director Kevin Asato to share the continuity of their respective missions, how they’re gaining traction and making an impact.

The NB2A launched earlier this year with a mission to advocate for African-American brewers and brewery owners, who account for less than 1% of craft breweries in the U.S.

Crowns & Hops runs the 8 Trill Pils development fund, which creates opportunities for Black-owned craft beer brands and demonstrates racial equality’s benefits and fiscal impacts.

Ashburn, Hunter and Asato join a list of industry leaders who will take part in Brewbound Live December 6 + 7 at the Marina Del Rey Marriott Hotel (4100 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA). Tickets are available now.

The 2023 Brewbound Live speaker roster includes:

Brewers Association chief economist Bart Watson,

NBWA chief economist Lester Jones,

NIQ beverage alcohol vertical director of thought leadership Kaleigh Theriault,

3 Tier Beverages analytics and client success consultant Stephanie Roatis,

Extra Mile Convenience Stores category manager Michelle Abdollah,

Mellow Mushroom Associate Director of Beverage Operations Kynyetta Lester,

Crowns & Hops founders Beny Ashburn and Teo Hunter,

Tilray president of U.S. beer division Ty Gilmore,

National Black Brewers Association executive director Kevin Asato,

Bell’s Brewery EVP Carrie Yunker,

BuzzBallz founder Merrilee Kick,

BeatBox co-founder Aimy Steadman,

Rogue Ales president Steven Garrett,

Rhinegeist CEO Adam Bankovich and co-founder Bryant Goulding,

Karl Strauss co-founder and CEO Chris Cramer,

Arlington Capital Advisors managing director Ryan Lake,

Brewery advisor and board member Simon Thorpe,

And Stateside Vodka CEO Clement Pappas.

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming days.

