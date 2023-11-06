Brewbound Live 2023: 30 Days Until Beer and Beverage-Alcohol Leaders Convene in Marina del Rey

In just 30 days, beer and beverage-alcohol leaders will meet in Marina del Rey, CA for Brewbound Live Winter 2023. The two-day event offers a chance for entrepreneurs and industry experts in the beer and bev-alc sector to come together, gain insights, and foster industry growth.

On December 6 + 7, we’ll hear from leaders at Bell’s Brewery, Crowns & Hops, BeatBox Beverages, the NBWA, the Brewers Association, Karl Strauss, NIQ, 3 Tier Beverages, CANarchy, and others. They’ll explore topics like succeeding in C-stores, how to navigate the evolving beer consumer, fourth category growth strategies, 2024 beer industry trends, and more.

Check out some of the companies attending and then view the full attendee list.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to watch the Brewbound Live Pitch Slam, sample the latest bev-alc innovations, and continue conversations at the Brewbound Live Official Party.

With just 30 days until the conference, time is running out to register.

Register for Brewbound Live Winter 2023 >>

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer category, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage industry via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a strategic two-day business conference for the beer and beyond industry. Brewbound Live 2023 takes place on December 6 + 7 in Marina del Rey, California. Join founders, top-level executives, investors, and experts for networking opportunities, an all-star speaker lineup, and impactful industry insights.