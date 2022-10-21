Early Registration Pricing Ends Today 10/21 for Brewbound Live 2022

After today, early registration pricing expires for Brewbound Live, taking place on November 29 + 30 in Santa Monica, CA. This is your last chance to save $100 per registration.

Our two-day event for the beer and beverage-alcohol industry provides leaders in the beer space the opportunity to collaborate with business-minded beer professionals including brewery founders, investors, retailers, suppliers, service providers and other industry experts. Expect two days of data-driven presentations and panel discussions, networking with industry leaders, and sampling the latest innovations in beer and beyond. Walk away from the event with new partnerships, new ideas, and confidence in your business strategy for 2023.

Register for Brewbound Live Winter 2022 >>

Expect insights from 25+ industry experts including leaders from Bell’s Brewery, Modern Times, Maui Brewing, Molson Coors, Funkytown Brewery, Reyes Beer Division, Schilling Cider, the Beer Institute, and more.

Register today, Friday, October 21st to save $100 per person. Brewbound Insiders save an additional $100 per registration.

For those already registered, there are a number of options for additional education, networking and exposure, including the Brewbound Live Pitch Slam, the Livestream Studio, three networking parties, and various sample bars located throughout the event. More information about these opportunities can be found on the Brewbound Live website.

Brewbound Live will take place at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, located at 1700 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401.

About Brewbound Live

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer category, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage industry via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.