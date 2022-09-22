Brewbound Pitch Slam 14 at Brewbound Live: Pitch Your Bev-Alc Startup on Stage

The Brewbound Pitch Slam, presented by Ollie, returns to the Brewbound Live business conference on November 29 + 30 in Santa Monica, California. The annual competition provides an opportunity for startups within the beer, cider, hard seltzer, hard tea, hard coffee, and alcoholic kombucha segments to share their story, pitch their product, and generate awareness within the industry.

Emerging beer category brands will provide attendees a look into the future of the industry. The competition kicks off on Day 1 of Brewbound Live with 12 semifinalists presenting rapid fire, two-minute pitches to a panel of expert judges. Six brands will advance to the final round, taking place on Day 2. After each brand gives their final 5-minute pitch, the judges will decide who takes home the winning title and an advertising package valued at $10,000.

All competitors benefit from industry exposure, opening the door for strategic conversations and future partnerships. The audience at the two-day conference and on the Brewbound.com livestream includes thousands of investors, retailers, suppliers, service providers, and fellow brewery leaders tuning in to see what’s next in the world of beer. Past winners include Funkytown Brewery, Lunar Hard Seltzer, Crowns & Hops, Willie’s Superbrew, Novo Brazil, Border X Brewing, and Wynwood Brewing Company. See what it takes to win by rewatching Brewbound Pitch Slam 13.

Eligible competitors include startups producing beer, non-alc beer, cider, hard seltzer, alcoholic kombucha, hard tea, hard coffee, and other malt/wine-based alcoholic beverages. There is no cost to participate in the competition. The application deadline is Friday, October 28.

Apply Now for Brewbound Pitch Slam 14 >>

Spirits-based ready-to-drink cocktail brands are invited to apply to compete in BevNet’s Cocktail Showdown on Sunday, December 4. For more information on the Cocktail Showdown, click here.

Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring the Pitch Slam and/or Brewbound Live should contact Bryce McDonald about opportunities.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a strategic two-day business conference for the beer and beverage-alcohol industry. Brewbound Live Winter 2022 takes place on November 29 + 30 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, California. Join founders, top-level executives, investors, and experts for networking opportunities, an all-star speaker lineup, and impactful industry insights. Take advantage of early registration pricing through October 21.