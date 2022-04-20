Brew Talks 5/2: How Residency Programs Help Bring More People into Craft Beer

How can opening your space to aspiring brewing companies bring more people into craft beer? Brewbound’s next Brew Talks meetup will explore how residency programs can not only benefit the guest brewers and the hosts, but the entire industry, on Monday, May 2, at the Carew Atrium at Target Field during the Craft Brewers Conference in Minneapolis.

Michael Gemma, Haymarket Brewing’s director of operations, will share how the Chicago craft brewery’s residency program — which opened up to a handful of Black-owned breweries for six weeks — worked and offer advice to others on how they can replicate the program.

Moor’s Brewing Company co-founders Jamhal Johnson and Damon Patton will share how participating in the residency worked for their brewery, how others can create similar opportunities and how they’re building their brewery for the future.

Plus, Samuel Ross, a brewer at Goose Island, will share the origins of the project, which go back to Harold’s 83 Honey Ale, a collaboration beer created by Ross, Jay Westbrook and Haymarket to start a conversation about diversity, equity and inclusion in craft beer.

Join Brew Talks for three high-level panel discussions, networking and beers on Monday, May 2, from 1-4 p.m. CT.

The agenda includes a peek into the future as NFTs and cryptocurrency intersect with craft brewery taprooms. Kurtis Cummings, the founder of Switchyard Brewing, and Daniel Paul Wellendorf, co-owner of Modist Brewing, will walk us through their experiences.

Additionally, Brew Talks will explore how accelerator programs create opportunities for upstart breweries in a conversation with Target’s top alcoholic beverage buyer Mike Percic, Boston Beer Company’s director of partnerships Jennifer Glanville, and Chula Vista Brewing founders Tim and Dali Parker.

Brewbound’s Brew Talks 2022 meetup series is presented by Dogfish Head and Lilypad. Industry leaders will meet for an afternoon session of networking, beers and high-level conversations.

Tickets for the live event for brewery, distributor, retailers and trade group members cost $29, with some of the proceeds going to the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild. Tickets for suppliers and service providers cost $199. Follow this link to register.

Supporting sponsors include Vicinity Software, Encompass, Scott Laboratories, Reyes, Omega Engineering, BRU-1, Spectrum, Azacca, and Eclipse by John I Haas. Supplier and services companies interested in sponsoring future editions of Brew Talks should contact Bryce McDonald at bmcdonald@bevnet.com.

Brew Talks conversations will be recorded for future episodes of the Brewbound Podcast. The event will also be live-streamed for those not in attendance.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and share strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together for in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live-stream.