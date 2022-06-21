Brewbound’s Brew Talks conversation series will return to its roots in Boston on Wednesday, July 27. The conversation and networking series will take place live, in person from 3-6 p.m. ET at the Samuel Adams brewery in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood (30 Germania Street, Boston, MA, 02130).

Tickets are available now at Brewbound.com, with some of the proceeds going to the Massachusetts Brewers Guild (MBG).

The agenda will feature two conversations: one focused on strategies for expanding own-premise taproom and retail business, and another focused on the growing fourth category of beer category offerings.

Speakers confirmed for the event include Dogfish Head co-founder Sam Calagione, White Lion founder Ray Berry, Medusa Brewing general manager Sarah Lee, Castle Island founder Adam Romanow, Boston Beer senior director of local brands and taprooms Scott Hempstead, and Jack’s Abby co-founder and MBG president Sam Hendler. Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Berry, Hempstead, Lee and Romanow will discuss their experiences with opening additional taprooms and pop-ups, creating spaces that reinforce their breweries’ brands and the interaction between taproom business and distributed sales.

Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series is presented by Dogfish Head. Additional sponsors include the Reyes Beer Division. Industry leaders will meet for an afternoon session of networking, beers and high-level discussions on business strategies with actionable takeaways.

Tickets for the live event for brewery, distributor, retailers and trade group members are $29. Tickets for suppliers and service providers cost $199. Follow this link to register.

Supplier and services companies interested in sponsoring future editions of Brew Talks should contact Bryce McDonald at bmcdonald@bevnet.com.

The event will also be live-streamed for those not in attendance.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and share strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together for in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live-stream.