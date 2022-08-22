Eppig Brewing Ushers in Oktoberfest Season with the Return of Festbier

SAN DIEGO, California – Eppig Brewing’s seasonal release of award-winning Festbier is now available on draft and in 16oz cans across the San Diego brewery’s distribution footprint, which grew earlier this month to include Orange County. The fall beer release marks the beginning of Oktoberfest season which Eppig will celebrate with events at its tasting rooms beginning September 17th.

Inspired by Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich, Eppig Festbier is a traditional German lager brewed to mimic the weisn style (not to be confused with “weisse”, meaning wheat or white). Weisn means “the meadow” which references the festival grounds where Oktoberfest is held in Munich each year, and is local Bavarian slang for the beer style.

“Festbier is not as malty or sweet as a Marzen, which many American breweries release during Oktoberfest” says Eppig Principal Brewer Nate Stephens. “We honor traditional brewing practices and ingredients to help bring an authentic Bavarian festival experience to San Diego.” The refreshing lager, which is more complex in aroma and flavor than a standard Pilsner, utilizes a blend of Vienna, Munich, and pilsner malts from Germany with the addition of noble hops. The result is a golden-hued beer with light malt body and balanced, mild bitterness that finishes exceedingly clean and crisp. Festbier stands up to cold weather but is still refreshing when it’s sunny out. This limited release is available while supplies last in Eppig tasting rooms, on shelves and on draft where fine craft beer is sold starting this week.

To enjoy Festbier in an authentic German festival setting, fans can attend Eppig’s annual Oktoberfest celebration featuring limited edition steins for purchase, pretzel-eating and stein-holding contests, Oktoberfest décor, and seating at German beer tables. Attendees are strongly encouraged to dress in lederhosen and dirndls, which is traditional Bavarian attire for the occasion.

Oktoberfest at the Brewery will take place Saturday, September 17th at Eppig’s Brewery & Bierhalle in Vista, CA. The following weekend, Oktoberfest on the Harbor will take over Eppig’s Point Loma Waterfront Biergarten on Friday, September 23rd, Saturday, September 24th and Sunday, September 25th. The brewery will also offer limited edition steins and freshly-tapped Festbier at its newest tasting room, Eppig La Jolla Bierhaus located at 1273 Prospect St., which is set to open Saturday, August 27th.

ABOUT EPPIG BREWING

Eppig Brewing is an independent, family-owned and operated San Diego brewery with locations in Vista, Point Loma, and La Jolla. Founded in 2016 and rooted in a rich Bavarian family history of brewing lagers and traditional styles, they quickly moved up the ranks in the highly competitive craft-centric market of San Diego. Eppig brews a wide variety of award-winning lagers and ales, which are balanced, approachable, and often graced with history and a sense of time, paying tribute to the Eppig family’s brewing roots from the 1800s.

