Epic Brewing Releases 2022 Big Bad Baptist Barrel Aged Imperial Stout Series

After over a year of planning, prepping, brewing, barrel-aging, and blending, Epic Brewing Company has released its highly anticipated 2022 Big Bad Baptist Barrel Aged Imperial Stout Series. This year’s six unique variants were inspired by a combination of fan requests, popular desserts, and years of barrel-aging experience.

Toasted Coconut: Take a trip with us to the tropics. Feel the warm sand beneath your feet and dip your toes in the sea. Relax in the shade beneath a coconut grove and indulge in this luxuriously rich brew with no worries in the world.

Breakfast Baptist: Rise and shine, your delicious breakfast is bottled and waiting for you! Whiskey Barrel-Aged with real Vermont maple syrup then finished with coffee and cacao nibs. So, listen to your mother and don’t skip the most important beer of the day.

Ginger Bread: Run, run, as fast as you can, you can’t catch me I’m the gingerbread BEER! You don’t have to be sly as a fox to get your hands on this elusive brew. We listened to grandma and used real allspice, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and vanilla, to craft this tasty treat.

Orange Stick: Our take on the classic holiday dessert. Big and bold flavors of chocolate and coffee balanced elegantly by zesty orange. A lovely finale to an amazing meal with friends and family

Rum Barrel Aged: What’s the difference between a thirsty pirate and a drunken pirate? One has a rumbling tummy the other is a tumbling rummy! Imperial Stout 100% aged in Rum barrels

Barrel Strength: Epic’s cellar team has over a decade of experience perfecting world-class barrel-aged beer. Barrel Strength was refined through this wealth of passion and experience. Using the nest wood and in-house techniques, we’ve created a beer with flavors only attainable through true craftsmanship and patience.

The 2022 Big Bad Baptist Imperial Stout variants are now available across Epic Brewing Company’s distribution range. Use their beer finder at https://www.epicbrewing.com/beer-finder to find them at a store near you.