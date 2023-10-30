Epic Brewing Company Releases 2023 Big Bad Baptist Lineup

After over a year of planning, brewing, obsessing, barrel-aging, and blending; Epic Brewing will release the 2023 Big Bad Baptist Barrel Aged Imperial Stout Series. This year’s six unique variants are inspired by a combination of the brewer’s favorites, fan requests, and years of barrel-aging experience.

The 2023 release will include:

Naked Baptist

S’Mores Big Bad Baptist

Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Big Bad Baptist

Blueberry Pie Big Bad Baptist

Coquito Big Bad Baptist

Brewers Keep Big Bad Baptist

For the first time the Big Bad Baptist beers will be available in both 22oz bottles and 16oz cans!

Epic released all 6 of the new Big Bad Baptist beers at the SLC Breweryon Friday, October 27. They will be available across our distribution range in both draft and package soon!

For More Information:

https://www.epicbrewing.com/beer-finder