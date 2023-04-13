Enjoy Sun and Suds at Lake Dillon Beer Fest On June 17

DILLON, Colo.— The Town of Dillon is announcing the official start to summer in Dillon with the 11th Annual Lake Dillon Beer Fest on Saturday, June 17 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Dillon Amphitheater (135 Lodgepole St, Dillon, CO 80435). At Lake Dillon Beer Fest, enjoy craft beer from more than 30 Colorado craft breweries, delicious eats, and plenty of live music against immaculate lakeside views overlooking the Rocky Mountains. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

“Pairing gorgeous scenery with cold brews, Lake Dillon Beer Festival is the perfect event to welcome the summer,” says Suzanne Phillipson, Town of Dillon’s Marketing and Communications Manager. “This is an event that locals, craft beer lovers, and everyone in between, looks forward to every year.”

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance because the event will sell out. Tickets, which cost $40 plus fees (day of tickets go up to $50 plus fees), include unlimited beer tastings and a commemorative glass. A portion of the proceeds from the event will support the Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) and their mission to promote, protect and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer. $5 from every ticket will also support The Blue River Watershed Group (BRWG) and their mission to promote, protect, and restore a healthy Blue River watershed through cooperative community education, stewardship, and resource management.

About Town of Dillon

The Town of Dillon, Colorado is a small mountain community that is big on fun. Located in the heart of Summit County along the shores of the Dillon Reservoir, Dillon is home to multiple breathtaking outdoor amenities. It’s a great place to spend the day whether you’re soaking in the local history, hiking, biking or having fun out on the water. Locals and visitors can enjoy a wide range of activities, entertainment and adventure in this Colorado mountain town.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries and brewpubs are members.

For More Information:

https://www.townofdillon.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/8023/4?fsiteid=1#!/