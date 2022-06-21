Encompass Technologies Acquires Vintrace to Power Wineries With Production and Connected ERP Solutions Globally

Beer, Wine, Spirits, Cider, RTD (Ready-to-Drink), and other Beverage Manufacturers Gain More Insights and Business Value from a Broader Digitally Connected Supply Chain

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Encompass Technologies, a comprehensive cloud-based ERP, CRM, eCommerce, and data solutions provider for the food and beverage industry, has acquired vintrace, a global leader in cloud-based winery production software. With vintrace, Encompass now serves a broader market of beer, wine, spirits, cider, RTDs, and other beverage manufacturers worldwide. Customers also gain efficiencies and end-to-end supply chain insights from an expanded, digitally connected supply chain that shares data openly and uses technology to grow their business.

Trusted by over 670 wineries around the world, vintrace’s cloud-based software has proven to drive efficiencies and improve quality throughout the entire production process from grape to bottle. With 98 percent user satisfaction, vintrace enables customers to better control their business at their fingertips, collaborate with their teams from anywhere, and gain intelligent insights for faster decision making.

“Our commitment to continuously innovate and support our customers is stronger than ever,” said Jonathan O’Neil, CEO of Encompass. “vintrace brings the wine production expertise and Encompass offers the breadth of ERP, CRM, eCommerce, and data solutions that wineries need. Together, we are supporting and developing comprehensive ERP solutions which align with our strategy of enabling beverage manufacturers to innovate new brands and expand their portfolio of products, including wine. Additionally, we are helping distributors diversify their products to meet consumer demand for more choices.”

The Encompass network now supports:

Over 1,100 manufacturers in 25 countries

More than 650 distributors

Over 1,140,000 retailers

Approximately 150,000 brands

Nearly 200,000 active users worldwide

Joshua Abra, Head of vintrace said, “This acquisition is key to the vision we set out to achieve 15 years ago: deliver the best production solution and beyond for wineries. Encompass enables us to do just that. Encompass’ strength in cloud-based ERP solutions that connect the supply chain end-to-end, combined with vintrace’s production software capabilities and customer base of wineries ensures better automation and streamlined operations for the whole supply chain. It will also help the entire industry move from analog to digital.”

With global supply chain challenges, increased competition, and changing consumer demands, Encompass is well positioned to help beverage manufacturers run their business with agility and make data-driven decisions. “Our expanded network, beverage diversification, technology innovations, open ecosystem of partners, and global presence are positively impacting the supply chain and bringing our 20-year vision into reality,” said O’Neil.

About Encompass Technologies

Encompass Technologies provides a comprehensive cloud-based platform connecting manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in the beverage and food industry. Encompass solutions span full ERP, CRM, eCommerce, data and insights, route accounting, warehouse management, logistics, data warehousing, financials, sales execution, and more. With 20 years of industry experience in distribution software, expertise in beverage production ERP through the merger with Orchestra Software, and experience in offering retail insights and solutions through the acquisition of Handoff Technologies, Encompass has a reputation for innovation and collaboration, and for focusing on moving the industry forward. Visit https://encompasstech.com for more information.

About vintrace

Since 2007, vintrace has constantly evolved, using innovative technology to help global winemakers meet the challenges and complexities of running their businesses. With a presence in Australia, the USA, Europe, and South America, vintrace has helped global winemakers crush, track, and process over 6 million tons of fruit, making it one of the most trusted solutions for winemakers worldwide.