Eastern Market Brewing Co. Releases Paczki-Inspired Beers

DETROIT, Mich.— This week marks Eastern Market Brewing Co.’s biggest beer release of the year, Paczki Beer. The 2024 versions come with two new flavors, Cherry and Lemon, and like last year, both are packed with real fruit and a generous helping of vanilla cream. Just like the donut.

“Back in 2021, we stumbled on something special. We made a small, one-off batch of Paczki Beer and it sold out immediately. Then in 2022, we doubled our production, and again, sold out,” said Dayne Bartscht, Founder of Eastern Market Brewing Co. “Last year, we doubled production one more time, and moved to a pre-order process limiting how much each customer could buy. Sold out. We had no idea how much Detroiters loved Paczki but we sure do now. It’s wonderful.”

The pre-order link can be found at biermi.com/store/embc and like last year, both flavors are available in 4-packs of 16oz cans for $18. Orders are limited to one case per flavor and subject to further limits based on demand. Every year the beer has sold out in 24 hours or less.

Next week, Paczki Beer will hit a limited number of store shelves as a mixed 4-pack with two cans each of lemon and cherry flavors, the brewery’s second year distributing mixed 4-packs. Both flavors will also be available on draft at key accounts throughout the Greater Detroit area.

“Retail partners ordered so much Paczki Beer this year, we had to buy more fermenters,” said Pauline Knighton-Prueter, VP of Sales and Marketing. “We’ve weighed all that interest with both the growth of our self-distribution business and a spike in January sales of our N/A beer. While good problems to have, the pre-order is limited and likely to sell out faster than last year.”

Paczki Beer pre-orders placed this week will be available for pick-up at the brewery’s taproom in Eastern Market during regular business hours from February 7th through Fat Tuesday, February 13th. In addition to the beer release, Eastern Market Brewing Co. is again hosting a Paczki Party on Saturday, February 10th in partnership with their Riopelle St. neighbors, Detroit City Distillery. Both flavors of Paczki Beer will be on draft plus live music from the Kielbasa Kings Polka Band, a paczki-eating contest courtesy of Dooped Donuts, and pierogis made locally.

For More Information:

https://biermi.com/store/embc