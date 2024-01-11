DETROIT, Mich.— Eastern Market Brewing Co. announced the limited release of ‘Brand New Lager’.

“I can’t say I’ve tried a kneecap,” said Dayne Bartscht, Founder of Eastern Market Brewing Co. “If I did, I’d imagine it’s crisp yet crunchy with a malty finish you can chew on. Just like this beer.”

In 2021, the brewery launched a football-themed beer called ‘Same Old Lager’ at the start of the NFL season. While its original can art ruffled some unnamed feathers (no further comment), the liquid has been enjoyed by many ever since. Each fall the release is met with irrationally high expectations, but the flavor quickly falls off leaving all of Detroit with a bad taste in their mouths.

“As soon as the New Year hits, we focus on the slow season. We wonder, ‘What can we do to compete with other lagers for medals at competitions?'” reflected Bartscht. “We’ve tried lagering our beers longer than everyone else. We’ve tried experimenting with the hottest hops. Every year we get Detroit hyped up about the new release – then every year, we let everyone down.”

The 2023 release of ‘Same Old Lager’ came with the same buzz (pun intended). The first batch was brimming with potential, but as the weeks went on, and more batches were brewed, something just wasn’t right with the beer. No, it wasn’t an off-flavor. It was almost an on-flavor. Some weeks it was better than others, but December came and went and it still tasted great. Finally, Eastern Market Brewing Co. realized… this was not their ‘Same Old Lager’. It was time for a rebrand. And it didn’t even take a cease and desist for the brewery to figure that one out.

“Effective today, Same Old Lager is no more and will be replaced with Brand New Lager,” announced Bartscht. “Also, Decker reported. Please include that in the press release.”

Brand New Lager is now available on draft and in 4-packs at the Eastern Market taproom, as well as at their sister locations Ferndale Project in Ferndale and Elephant & Co. in Royal Oak. Any remaining cases will be distributed throughout Detroit next week. For the final home game this Sunday, Slow’s BBQ will be popping up at the Eastern Market taproom starting at 11 am.

About Eastern Market Brewing Co.

EMBC is a community-focused craft brewery and taproom in the heart of Eastern Market.

For More Information:

https://easternmarket.beer/