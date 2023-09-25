Eastern Market Brewing Co. Launches Its Newest Venture, Elephant & Co.

DETROIT, Mich.— Eastern Market Brewing Co., one of Michigan’s fastest-growing breweries, is introducing a new concept at 456 Charlotte St, Detroit: “Elephant & Co.” This location will include dozens of self-serve taps featuring the brewery’s wide-ranging beer offerings alongside artisanal Detroit-style pizza.

The Charlotte Street location will be open throughout the day with coffee roasted on-site as part of a Dooped Donut cafe, the company’s vegan donut venture. Dooped Donuts opened its first location at 1555 Broadway, across from Comerica Park, and also distributes its small batch, handcrafted vegan donuts to local cafes.

“Six years ago today, we poured our very first beer at Eastern Market After Dark. We’ve come a long way, and this location will be a representation of everything we’ve learned. The name ‘Elephant & Co.’ is an ode to where it all started, with our elephant logo in Eastern Market, while ‘& Co.’ represents our many other brands. Charlotte Street will be a showcase for our beer, as well as our offerings beyond beer,” reflected Dayne Bartscht, Managing Partner of Eastern Market Brewing Co.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. is known as a trailblazer in the local craft beer market. They are the only brewery in Michigan self-distributing at scale, meaning they not only brew their beer but also deliver it directly to retailers throughout the state. Within its first few years, the brewery reached Michigan’s self-distribution cap, so in 2020, it spearheaded efforts to change the law, successfully increasing the limit. Then in 2021, Eastern Market Brewing Co., while brewing at capacity, acquired the former Roak Brewing Co. site in Royal Oak to act as its primary production facility. Last year, the Royal Oak location became Michigan’s first fully self-service taproom.

Elephant & Co. will maintain this entrepreneurial spirit, with a novel concept yet to be seen in Michigan: pizza delivery which includes beer, straight from the source. Eastern Market Brewing Co. first tested this concept during the pandemic at their sister location, Ferndale Project, and has considered re-launching it ever since. Leveraging its self-distribution infrastructure, the business is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the opportunity with in-house logistics software and a fleet of vehicles.

The new location will open in 2024, as soon as their state and federal brewing permits are approved. Similar to their other ventures, Eastern Market Brewing Co. plans to activate the space while they wait. This will include an event on Friday, October 27 in partnership with their new landlords, Midtown Inc. and Invest Detroit, where all proceeds will be donated to community-based charities within Detroit.

Retail designer, JGA, is overseeing the branding of the space with an emphasis on restoring the look-and-feel from the 1950s when it was a radio parts manufacturer. The interior will pay homage to other tenants of the building, including the Cass Corridor Food Co-op, whose mission and principles were found in old photographs and resonated with the values on which Eastern Market Brewing Co. was founded.

While Charlotte Street is the flagship location for Elephant & Co., the broader vision is to open additional venues throughout the state creating a hub-and-spoke network enabling Eastern Market Brewing Co. to continue its growth trajectory. Plans are in the works to rebrand their Royal Oak location, Lincoln Tap, as an “Elephant & Co.” and start testing concepts there including Detroit-style pizza and barrel-aged beers.

“Midtown Inc. and Invest Detroit’s commitment to the revitalization of Detroit is impressive and we are fortunate for the opportunity to partner with them. Our team is made up of awesome humans who are deeply passionate about the products they craft, the experiences they curate, and the communities they reside in,” said Pauline Knighton-Prueter, VP of Sales & Marketing. “We look forward to delivering meaningful connections and contributing positively to Midtown’s vibrant community.”

Eastern Market Brewing Co. is a community-focused brewery and taproom in the heart of Detroit’s Eastern Market, a historic district celebrated for its brewing history. Fusing tradition with experimentation, the craft brewery is known for Elephant Juice, their flagship IPA. The taproom is located at 2515 Riopelle Street in Detroit, MI.

