East Brother Beer Company Announces New Core Beer to Award-Winning Lineup

RICHMOND, California – East Brother Beer Company announces its first new Core beer since inception! Joining the lineup of award-winning beers is East Brother’s Blonde Ale, a light-bodied easy-drinking beer that fits in perfectly with their classic approach. The Richmond, CA brewery has built a reputation for its unwavering commitment to brewing classic styles with precision, and the release of Blonde Ale is no exception. Taking inspiration from American beer culture that values beers everyone can enjoy, the brewery’s latest creation is a refreshing and approachable beer that will appeal to many and stand the test of time.

Behind the Scenes: Brewing Blonde

The Production team at East Brother Beer Company spent the past six months crafting the perfect recipe for the Blonde Ale, ensuring that it represents the best example of the beer style available today. The result is a crisp and clean ale with subtle malt sweetness and a dry finish, making it incredibly drinkable and perfect for any occasion. The beer is brewed with a combination of pilsner and wheat malts, which give it its light color and body, and is hopped with East Kent Goldings and Loral for a low to medium hop bitterness. It’s a sessionable beer that pairs well with sunshine and good company – summertime and the drinking is easy. East Brother Beer’s Blonde Ale is available now on draft throughout California, and will release in 16oz cans on April 17th.

“We’ve been thoughtful in our approach to growth and staying true to our mission to brew the classics. Bringing a Blonde to our Core lineup has been a labor of love for our team, and we’re confident that it will quickly become a favorite among all beer lovers,” said Chris Coomber, co-founder of East Brother Beer Company.

About East Brother Beer Company

Since 2016, East Brother Beer Company has built its Core lineup on a variety of award-winning lagers and ales, including Bo Pils, Red Lager, Oatmeal Stout, Gold IPA and Red IPA, all brewed with the same level of precision and attention to detail. The launch of Blonde Ale marks a significant milestone for the brewery and demonstrates their unwavering commitment to brewing quality beers that everyone can enjoy.

For More Information:

https://www.eastbrotherbeer.com/blondeale