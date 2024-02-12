East Brother Beer Company 7th Anniversary

We’re excited to share the news that East Brother Beer Company celebrates our 7-year anniversary at the taproom in Richmond on Sunday, February 18th! We invite you to join us for an all-day event to close out Bay Area Beer Week; the event will feature special beers, the Tapwagon + Bierstacheln experience, delicious food, and live music – all are welcome, including kids.

At the forefront of our anniversary celebration is RFK ’89, a beer that stands as a testament to the collaborative spirit of our industry. Brewed in partnership with our friends Dave McLean of Admiral Maltings and Eddie Gobbo of Harmonic Brewing Company, and our own Brewmaster Paul Liszewski, RFK ’89 is a a British Golden Ale – a variation of the original Bickershaw ’72. Named after Paul’s first Grateful Dead show and brewed on Eddie’s birthday, RFK ’89 will be available on draft and as part of our Taproom Series.

Our iconic Tapwagon will serve as a focal point of the celebration, offering an array of beers including our barrel-aged series and newly-released Doppelbock – and the highlight will undoubtedly be the Bierstacheln demonstration, a traditional method utilizing a hot poker (really!) that caramelizes beer sugars, and adds an amazing dimension in flavor and enjoyment. To add to the fun, S’mores kits will be available for purchase.

As always, we’re bringing the food and the sounds! We’ve partnered with local food trucks Golden Gate Bistro and Uncle Cheezy’s to provide something for everyone. Adding to the festivities, Grammy-nominated artist and Richmond local Andre Thierry will set the tone with live music from 3-6pm.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, February 18th

Time: Begins at noon, lasts all day

Location: East Brother Beer Company, 1001 Canal Blvd., Richmond, CA 94804

Admission: Free

About East Brother Beer Company

Located in Richmond, CA, East Brother Beer Company is committed to the art of brewing classic beers that bring people together. Our brewery celebrates the timeless appeal of quality craft beer, fostering a sense of community and shared enjoyment.

For More Information:

https://www.eastbrotherbeer.com/events/2024/2/18/7th-anniversary-party