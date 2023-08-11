Dwinell Country Ales Celebrates 6 Year Anniversary

Dwinell Country Ales, which reopened its Goldendale tasting room this May after a 3-year hiatus, will celebrate its 6 year anniversary on Saturday, August 12 from 12:00 to 8:00 pm.

For Saturday’s gathering, Dwinell plans to stay open late while featuring local taco truck Taqueria Veracruz and live music from Gorge local Jessi O.

To commemorate 6 years of business, Dwinell will be showcasing its unique beverage offerings, including a rotating curation of seasonal, wild-fermented ales along with small batch lagers and hop-forward ales.

Guests will also have the opportunity to taste Dwinell’s wild-fermented, ciders as well as bottlings from its newly launched wine program, which focuses on low-intervention fermentation techniques, including skin-contact wines, pét-nats and spritzy piquettes.

Dwinell’s tasting room is located 100 miles east of Portland in downtown Goldendale.

For More Information:

https://www.countryales.com/