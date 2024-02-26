Dublin, Ohio Lures the Irish With Free Beer

DUBLIN, Ohio— To attract visitors from Dublin, Ireland to the city in Ohio, Visit Dublin Ohio is extending an especially warm invitation across the pond in March – free pints of beer to any Dubliner who makes the 3,566 mile (or 5,738 km) trek from Ireland to the “other Dublin” from March 8-18.

Home of the largest three day Irish festival in the world and ranked one of the top ten cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Dublin, Ohio is known for the greenest, grandest day of the year and its Irish attitude. While in town, Dubliners can experience the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Celtic Cocktail Trail and the St. Paddy’s Day pub crawl.

“We’re proud to share a name, and we’d love to share a pint…or a few!” said Visit Dublin’s Marketing Director Sara Blatnik. “There are a lot of great cities in the U.S. to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, and we think we’re one of the best. We’re ready to show off our Midwestern hospitality to our other Dublin friends.”

With a new Aer Lingus flight route that flies direct from Dublin, Ireland to Cleveland, Ohio, Visit Dublin hopes this might be just the incentive needed to foster some cross-cultural connection. Historic Dublin and Bridge Park, the trendy new Dublin hotspot with shops, restaurants and more, is bustling. The Columbus Zoo, one of the largest in the United States, is only 10 minutes away.

“We’re super excited to celebrate some fresh faces in our city,” added Blatnik. “Dublin values inclusivity, cultural exchange and international partnerships and holds a Friendship City designation with Dublin, Ireland.”

Starting February 12, Dubliners will start to see cheeky billboards and playful digital ads inviting them to hop the pond for free pints and directing them to plan their visit.

About Visit Dublin Ohio

Visit Dublin Ohio is a private, non-profit organization that enhances the quality of life for residents by attracting visitor spending, consumer interest and entrepreneurial investment into the Dublin community.

For More Information:

https://www.visitdublinohio.com/other-dublin/