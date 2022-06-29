Dre London and Post Malone Unveil SKRT Hard Seltzer

Music mogul and global entrepreneur Dre London has unveiled his latest business endeavor, SKRT, a new era of hard seltzers — hitting the market Tuesday. SKRT is the latest addition to his ever-growing portfolio, expanding a lineup of successful business ventures spanning several key industries. The line of hard seltzer was inspired by today’s culture-defining artists, creators, and influencers — delivering what’s next in the scene while bridging the gap between the music industry and consumers. SKRT elevates its status with musical icon, next generation entrepreneur, and co-partner Post Malone, who sits at the forefront of the brand, lending his creative ingenuity behind every sip. More owners from the music, art, and entertainment space to be announced at a later date

SKRT brings a surge of youth and energetic lifestyle paired with an aspirational aesthetic that has been missing from the beverage space. Meticulously crafted and produced at a state-of-the-art brewing facility, SKRT is the first hard seltzer created by the culture for the culture and has perfected the quality of bubbles and freshness of its hard seltzer, resulting in full flavor 100-calorie jolt to the tastebuds. Fresh, new and unlike the competition, providing a flavorful drinking experience.

“When it comes to business, I am all about giving the consumer what they want or what they didn’t know they needed. I am very proud to be launching SKRT hard seltzer; it follows Maison No. 9, a premium rosé I launched in 2020. Bridging the gap between music industry’s biggest rockstar, Post Malone, with consumers, brings a new energy to the RTD market and communities nationwide.” says Dre London.

Arriving in Summer 2022, the beverage will be available in 12-ounce cans in four flavors: Grape, Lemon Lime, Peach, and Black Cherry – all 5% ABV. At launch, the product will be available in a variety pack 12 pack, Lemon Lime 6 pack and Grape 6 pack available. SKRT will be available in stores and on Gopuff this summer in select cities including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, Memphis, New York, and Dallas.

United Talent Agency structured the deal on behalf of London, Malone, and partners.

ABOUT SKRT

Founded by music mogul Dre London, along with next gen entrepreneur and artist Post Malone, SKRT is the first hard seltzer for the culture made by the culture. Crafted and canned in a state-of-the-art brewing facility, SKRT provides a bigger flavor experience than the hard seltzer competition while still coming in at only 100-calories.

ABOUT DRE LONDON

Dre London is the founder of London Music Group, an independent record label, and London Entertainment Group, a leading music management firm that has represented some of the biggest names in music such as Post Malone, Tyga, French Montana, and Tyla Yaweh. His belief in the American dream and unyielding determination has led London to become an unstoppable force in today’s music scene, which has seen him acknowledged on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players List, “Top Manager” at the Billboard Live Music Awards, Variety’s “Manager of the Year” and earned a spot on Billboard’s “Power 100” List. As an entrepreneur, London has a variety of other ventures from his own digital platform AUX Live, which streams concerts, music documentaries, festivals, comedy specials, pay-per-view events, and unscripted original series; to Maison No. 9 Rosé, a bestselling wine company created with Post Malone.

For More Information:

https://skrt.com