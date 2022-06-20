Draft Top Partners with True Brands, Pivots Focus to Retail

EWING, New Jersey – Draft TopÒ has announced that they have partnered with True Brands to distribute their one-of-a-kind bar tool to retailers worldwide. This is a major shift in strategy as Draft Top’sÒ core focus up until recently has been a direct-to-consumer model with limited emphasis on retail.

True Brands is the leading designer and supplier of beverage lifestyle accessories that services over 30,000 retailers worldwide. From their headquarters in Seattle, Washington they offer the very best on-trend products and branding at the best prices on the market. The company is anchored by an innovative, future-driven product development team, cutting-edge in-house design and customization departments, sales representatives specialized in everything from national grocery chains to family-owned wineries, and the finest customer service team in the industry.

As seen on Shark Tank, Draft TopÒ takes the experience of drinking from a can to a new level. Draft TopÒ has untapped the canned experience as it is the world’s first bar tool designed to safely remove the top of beverage cans leaving a smooth rim with no sharp edges. There is a science behind what Draft TopÒ is doing; You can’t taste what you can’t smell. Draft TopÒ allows the consumer to actually enjoy the full aroma of their favorite beverage, whether it’s an IPA, RTD, seltzer or canned coffee all without needing a glass or wasting a plastic cup.

“We are extremely excited to partner with True Brands to bring our one-of-a-kind products to the retail world. Partnering with True Brands will ultimately help Draft TopÒ navigate the retail landscape as they are true leaders in the beverage lifestyle accessories space. Draft Top offers a truly unique experience for consumers to enjoy drinking from cans and it’s backed by sensory perception science. With so many quality beverages coming in cans today, we’re confident that once consumers try Draft TopÒ they will not go back to drinking from cans the old-fashioned way.” Said, Paul Tuhy, CEO at Draft Top® Inc.

About True Brands

Founded in 2004, True Brands is the leading designer and supplier of beverage lifestyle accessories worldwide. Our company is anchored by an innovative product development team, cutting-edge in-house design and customization departments, sales representatives specialized in everything from national grocery chains to family-owned wineries, and the finest customer service team in the industry.

About Draft Top

Founded in 2015, Draft Top® is the ultimate bar tool designed to remove the top of almost any can. With 4 rotational blades, Draft Top® splits and folds the lid as it turns. The result being a topless can with no sharp edges that elevates your drinking experience and allows you to do things with the can that you never thought was possible.

For More Information:

https://drafttop.com