Dr Hops Moves into Hard Seltzer with New ‘Spiked Living Seltzer’

CALIFORNIA – Leaning on their expertise in kombucha fermentation, Dr Hops (Dr Hops Kombucha Beer) is set to launch the world’s first hard seltzer containing live house-fermented cultures. This innovative new shelf-stable beverage line, branded “Dr Hops Spiked Living Seltzer™”, is being released this August/September in California and Chicago in 4-packs of 12oz “sleek” cans. A wider launch throughout California, Arizona, Florida, and New England is planned for spring 2024.

Designed for health-conscious alcohol consumers, particularly Millennial and Gen Z drinkers, “Spiked Living Seltzer™” brings the ancient natural wisdom of kombucha together with the easy drinkability of craft hard seltzer. As Dr Hops sees it, it’s an inspiring, authentic way for them to further fuel the trend toward recreational beverages with added benefits. 43% of the top fastest-growing hard seltzers in the U.S. are brands with added benefits! (IRI 52 weeks thru 7/9/23 TTL US Multi Malt and Spirits database $$ sales and calculated price per case.)

“It would be much easier for us to use industrially produced probiotics or prebiotic additives,” says co-founder and Chief Rabbit Joshua Rood. “But for my money, I’d rather bet on the wisdom of mother nature, and kombucha has evolved naturally for longer than you and I can even fathom. So we’ve developed a way to get many of our kombucha’s best qualities, including live cultures, fresh organic acids, and polyphenols, into a shelf-stable format.” Shelf stability enables widespread distribution, addressing a key challenge in reaching a broad audience.

Just like their legacy Real Hard Kombucha™ products, Dr Hops’ Spiked Living Seltzers are made with real fruit and without any artificial sugars. They boast 6% ABV, 140 calories, and just 4 grams of sugar per 12 fl oz serving. And true to their namesake, they all have a hint of aromatic and soothing hops to enhance the drinking experience.

The Spiked Living Seltzer™ range includes four tantalizing flavors: PINEAPPLE PUNCH (Pineapple Tangerine), STRAWB’RY SMASH (Strawberry Watermelon), GUAVA GLAM (Guava Orange Passionfruit), and ROSÉ RUSH (Peach Rosé). The packaging showcases Dr Hops’ original enlightened rabbit, a symbol of their commitment to love, community, and recreational awesomeness.

As the beverage industry evolves, Dr Hops continues to push the limits and create original, cutting-edge products. Spiked Living Seltzer™ is a testament to their dedication to crafting beverages that give consumers the best that nature has to offer in a format that can be widely distributed.

For More Information:

https://drhops.com