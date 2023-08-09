Dovetail Workwear & Deschutes Brewing ReLaunch Move Maker Beer

PORTLAND, Ore.— Dovetail Workwear – the exclusively women’s workwear apparel company made by, for, and with women – is excited to announce its renewed partnership with Deschutes Brewing and Pink Boots Society in the second release of the limited-edition Move Maker beer. The unique craft beer collaboration– expanded this year to include the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) – is a Cold IPA-style brew made from Pink Boots Society proprietary hops and master brewed and hosted by Deschutes.

The relaunch of the beer was initially a request from NAWIC to serve as their signature drink at its 69th annual conference, kicking off August 9th with over 500 female attendees. Move Maker is also available to the public on draft and in 4-pack 16 oz cans beginning this week at Oregon-based Deschutes Brewing public houses and tasting room. All proceeds from the beer’s sales will be equally divided and donated between the NAWIC and Pink Boots’ Women’s Education Fund.

“Leveraging partnerships to solve problems is how we work,” said Kate Day, Co-Founder of Dovetail Workwear. “When NAWIC reached out asking if another batch of our Deschutes/Dovetail Move Maker beer could be available for its annual conference, we said ‘Let’s do it! At the heart of Dovetail Workwear is the pursuit of facilitating change – we built our company to serve hard-working women entering non-traditional occupations, with the intention that everything we make supports women fulfilling their personal potential, thriving in their careers, and strengthening their communities. The partnership behind Move Maker beer is a perfect reflection of our mission,” Day continued.

The collaboration aims to further the success and empowerment of women in non-traditional occupations, including the craft beverages/fermentation and construction industries, by spotlighting organizations that support and celebrate women’s contributions in the workplace.

About Dovetail Workwear

Founded in 2018 and based in the Pacific Northwest, Dovetail Workwear is the largest exclusively women’s workwear brand in the northern hemisphere made by women, for women, and with women. From the skilled tradeswomen to the backyard gardener, Dovetail Workwear makes all-season, all-reason utility apparel that performs and protects without compromising form and function. Utilizing eco-conscious fabrics, ethical sourcing and manufacturing, and available in inclusive sizing, Dovetail Workwear is online and in over 500 retail locations across North America.

About Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery commits to supporting people of all races, ages, genders, orientation, socioeconomic status, beliefs, and backgrounds. Always looking for ways to share their success within the community is why they support non-profit organizations with a primary focus on diversity and inclusion, water and land conservation, hunger prevention and youth services.

For More Information:

http://www.dovetailworkwear.com