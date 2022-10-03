Double Barrel Aged Shadowman Releases for GABF

DENVER, Colorado – When the seasons change and temperatures drop, the fanatical stout brewers at River North Brewery emerge with their deepest and darkest malty concoctions. For the first time ever, the “motor-oil thick” imperial stout, Shadowman, has been double-barrel-aged, making it thicker, sweeter, and more complex in all the right ways. On Saturday, October 8th, the “motor-oil thick” Double Barrel Aged Shadowman will be available on draft and in 375ml bottles at both River North Brewery taprooms, just in time for the Great American Beer Fest.

Shadowman is just one part of the five-beer seasonal set of barrel-aged beers that also includes God Complex, Father Time, Last Guardian, and the newest addition, Dark Sorceress, an imperial porter. Shadowman evokes deep flavors with great aromas and an exceptional barrel presence. Dark, roasty malts abound in this storied brew, evoking flavors of bittersweet cocoa, toasted nuts, and caramel bourbon undertones. The beer began its journey first in Kentucky Bourbon barrels, followed by Colorado Single Malt barrels. The barrels impart rich, toasted oak and vanilla undertones along with the essence of the spirits that formerly rested on the wood. This truly is a beer meant for sipping and savoring clocking in, at 18.3% ABV.

Since Shadowman’s first release back in 2016 River North has continued to test the limits with its barrel-aging program and ever-stronger brewery.

http://www.rivernorthbrewery.com