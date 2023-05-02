Double Barrel Aged Shadowman Imperial Stout Returns This May

DENVER, Colo.— Warm summer days are just around the corner, but River North Brewery has one more barrel-aged concoction to release while there is still a chill in the air. The brewery is kicking off May with the release of Double Barrel Aged Shadowman. This roasty, imperial beast highlights the true essence of, not one, but two different bourbon barrels, one from the original land of bourbon, Kentucky, and one from Colorado. The release party will be held at both the Blake Street and Washington Street taprooms in Denver on Saturday, May 13th, starting at 1pm.

A deep, dark, toffee-rich imperial stout with notes of toasted oak, coffee, and bittersweet chocolate, this limited-edition version of Shadowman was aged first in Kentucky bourbon barrels followed by straight bourbon barrels from Colorado. At 17.0% ABV, this stout coats the tongue with warmth and depth reminiscent of an artisanal cocktail. Bottles of Shadowman are wax-dipped by hand for improved cellarability. Stored upright in a cool cellar, these bottles will improve in complexity for many years.

Double Barrel Aged Shadowman will be on tap and available in 375ml bottles at both Denver taprooms starting Saturday afternoon. For aficionados who wish to reserve bottles of this limited-release batch ahead of time, pre-orders are available at the River North website at rivernorthbrewery.com until they sell out. Pre-order pickups will be at the Washington Street (north) taproom only. Both taprooms will also have a portion of bottles reserved for in-person sales on release day.

Double Barrel Shadowman is the second release this year in a five-part double-barrel aged series, comprised of its highly renowned Vicennial Series. The series includes perennial favorites, such as Dark Sorceress imperial porter and God Complex Belgian-style quadrupel, to be released later in the year.

For More Information:

https://f97134.myshopify.com/