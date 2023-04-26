Double Barrel Aged Father Time Barleywine Returns this Week

DENVER, Colorado – River North Brewery will conclude its month-long April celebration of barleywines later this week with the much-anticipated release of Double Barrel Aged Father Time. Building on an ambitious double-barrel aging program that was launched last year, this year’s release of DBA Father Time represents the culmination of a highly curated barrel program, which could only be eclipsed by aging the beer, not once, but twice in locally sourced whiskey and bourbon barrels. The release party will be held at both the Blake Street and Washington Street taprooms in Denver on Saturday, April 29, starting at 1 pm.

A rich, fruity, malt-forward barleywine with notes of almond, cordial cherry, and caramel, this limited-edition version of Father Time was aged first in a single malt whiskey barrel followed by a straight bourbon barrel, both coming directly from distilleries in Colorado. At 18.3% ABV, the beer sips like a fine cocktail or fortified cordial and should be savored as such. Bottles of the barleywine are wax-dipped by hand to enhance cellarability. Stored properly, bottles will improve in complexity for years to come.

Double Barrel Aged Father Time will be on tap and available in 375ml bottles at both Denver taprooms starting Saturday afternoon. For those that wish to secure their share of this highly limited batch prior to Saturday, pre-order bottles are available at the River North website at rivernorthbrewery.com. Pre-order pickups will be at the Washington Street taproom only. Both taprooms will also have bottles reserved for in-person sales on the day of the release.

Double Barrel Father Time is just the first installment in a five-part double-aged series for 2023, which will include all of the renowned high-gravity beers that make up its Vicennial Series, including crowd favorites, such as Dark Sorceress imperial porter and God Complex Belgian-style quadrupel. DBA Shadowman imperial stout, the next in the series, is scheduled for release in mid-May.

http://www.rivernorthbrewery.com