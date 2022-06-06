Distraction Brewing Company Releases Charitable Beer for Pride Month

Happy Pride Month! Those looking to find ways to support the LGBTQ+ community this June can head on over to Distraction Brewing Company. Members of the family-run, Roslindale-based team have brewed up Proudly Distracted, a cold brew coffee cream ale, 5.3% ABV ($7.75 for a 12 oz pour, $18.20 for a 4-pack of cans) to support a great cause all month long and beyond.

The Proudly Distracted draft line will begin the first week of June, with canned beers for purchase coming mid-month and all running while supplies last. Pride Stickers ($2) will be available for the entire month in the taproom. 100% of proceeds for every sticker sold and 5% of proceeds of both the canned and draft beer will be donated directly to the Boston Alliance of LGBTQ+ Youth (BAGLY).

Anyone interested in supporting the initiative can visit Distraction’s taproom in Roslindale to try the beer on tap and grab cans to-go, or visit its website to find the store closest to them.

For More Information:

https://www.distractionbrewingco.com/