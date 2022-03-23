Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company Returns to the Beverage Distribution Industry

SAN CARLOS, CA – A familiar face returns to the beverage distribution industry. Chris Garrett, Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company Owner and Founder, resurrects the distribution sector of his business, which in its early years, proved to multiply the success of the young company.

The team at Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company has great ability to serve stores, bars, and restaurants around the Bay Area, which instigated a significant increased demand for the products offered in the beginning years building a reputation.

Garrett channels his expertise in client relationships, supply chains, and product knowledge. He incorporates a unique and effective self-distribution model to the Devil’s Canyon Brand, servicing all South Bay, East Bay, Peninsula, San Francisco, and North Bay counties starting March 1, 2022.

The addition of serviceable territories extends the Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company product portfolio to current and new accounts, offering only hand-selected goods.

Garrett learned the importance of slim and better-quality portfolios after years of battling large distribution companies and their propensity to overload shelves with large beer brands and their lower-quality products.

Complimenting the current craft beverage selection, products by New World Ales join the portfolio from Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company, along with more craft beverage companies soon.

Mark Denari started New World Ales to produce premium, artisan American ales of the highest quality after graduating from the UC Davis Master Brewers Program in 2014. Specializing in du jour beer styles like Hazy IPAs and Smoothie Sours, New World Ales offers some of the freshest, most unique interpretations of today’s most popular beer styles.

Garrett and Denari worked together for many years prior to Devil’s Canyon distributing NWA, creating outstanding products and building a friendship. Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company welcomes Mark and Kölschi – the New World Ales dog mascot featured on all can labels – to the Devil’s Canyon team.

The Sales Team consists of knowledgeable, organized, and friendly representatives available for in-person, phone, or email discussions about craft products and on-premise draught systems.

Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company competes with the large distribution companies by continuing to build and foster great relationships, selecting products that they trust will bring exponential value to accounts around the Bay Area, and delivering with exceptional customer service, timeliness, and integrity.

With a selection of trusted products made by companies owned and run by people of high-quality, Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company delivers optimal customer service and craft beverages clients ask for.

Look for the exceptional selection of Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company and New World Ales on shelves near you.

About Devil’s Canyon

Founded in 2001, Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company is an award-winning, full-scale brewery and event center located in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area peninsula. The brewery is family-owned and operated, produces, and distributes sustainably handcrafted beer and beverages and hosts both private and public events in its tasting room, barrel room and beer garden. Devil’s Canyon Brewing Company has received numerous awards, including the California “Green Business Award,” local San Mateo “Sustainability Award,” the “As Fresh as it Gets” award, the San Carlos “Business of the Year Award,” and is the five-time winner of the Bay Area A-List People’s Choice award for “Best Beer Bar.”