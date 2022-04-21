Denver Metro Breweries Release Gluten-free Collaboration Brew for Celiac Awareness Month

DENVER, Colorado – Denver Metro breweries have teamed up to brew a gluten-free beer in honor of Celiac Awareness Month, which occurs in May each year. This month is growing in popularity, and is centered around advocacy of Celiac Disease, affecting around 3 million individuals in the U.S.

Participating breweries include Holidaily Brewing Company, Timnath Beerwerks, Two22 Brew, Broken Compass Brewing, Uhl’s Brewing Company, Black Forest Brewing Company, and Goat Patch Brewing Company.

The breweries convened at Holidaily Brewing Company to brew a Mexican Lager, which was brewed with local, certified gluten-free millet as well as malted yellow and blue corn, and a touch of noble hops.

Mexidaily Mexican Lager is the perfect way to kick off warm weather, with a touch of corn-like sweetness in the body and a refreshing, crisp finish.

This project is near and dear to participating breweries, as the number of those with Celiac Disease continues to be on the rise in the U.S., and thus the increase of customers looking for gluten-free options.

“All of these breweries know someone with Celiac Disease and were excited about the idea of bringing awareness to this disease,” said Garrett Maldonado, Sales Representative for Holidaily Brewing Company. “It’s cool to show that just because you are gluten-free, doesn’t mean that you need to compromise on the craft beer experience typified by Colorado.”

“Celiac Awareness Month is important to us because it affects many people in our community,” said Karen Hertz, founder of Holidaily Brewing. “Our beer is made with 100% gluten-free ingredients so even the most gluten-sensitive consumers can enjoy a delicious craft beer.”

Mexidaily Mexican Lager will be released on draft at all participating brewery taprooms on Cinco de Mayo, May 5th, 2022.

For More Information:

https://www.facebook.com/events/702405730808505