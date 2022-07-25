Denholtz Properties to Welcome New Craft Brewery at Reimagined Ft. Monmouth Commissary Building

OCEANPORT, New Jersey – Denholtz Properties, a leading real estate development and investment company, announces it has negotiated a 12,080-square-foot lease with Birdsmouth Beer at The Commissary at Baseline, part of the historic Fort Monmouth redevelopment site located at 675 Oceanport Way in Oceanport, N.J.

Spanning 53,000 square feet, The Commissary is the focal point of District A in the Oceanport section of Fort Monmouth. District A was acquired by Denholtz Properties in 2020 and covers 26 acres and includes the former Commissary as well as the PX, Post Office Area and Warehouse District along with an adjacent parking lot. Since Denholtz Properties’ acquisition, the company has begun a multiphase redevelopment to reimagine District A as Baseline, a transformative retail and commercial hub at the gateway to the historic property. The recent completion of Phase One includes the adaptive reuse of the former Commissary into a multipurpose destination geared towards innovative food and beverage uses.

Aiming to build upon the success of its Phase One redevelopment, Denholtz Properties is moving forward with its plans for Phase Two at Baseline that will see the construction of 72,400 square feet of modern spec industrial/ flex space spread across three buildings on the site of the former Warehouse District. The construction of the three buildings is scheduled for completion in 2023.

“Our goal at Fort Monmouth is to create a hub where businesses of all types can thrive and power the resurgence of this important piece of New Jersey’s history,” said Kristine B. HurlbutSenior Vice President, Leasing at Denholtz Properties. “Birdsmouth Beer shares our vision for the future of Fort Monmouth, and we look forward to celebrating with them as they open their doors later this year.”

Birdsmouth Beer, headed up by co-founders Andrew Gioia, former head brewer at Kane Brewing, and real estate executive Rocco Laginestra, is slated for a late summer/early fall 2022 opening. Building upon the unique flexibility of The Commissary at Baseline, Birdsmouth Beer’s space will include a full production facility as well as a tasting room to create a one-of-a-kind experience for craft beer enthusiasts and casual visitors alike.

About Denholtz Properties

Denholtz Properties is a leading commercial real estate investment and development company with a diversified portfolio of assets in strategic markets. Based in Red Bank, N.J. with a regional headquarters in Orlando, Fla., Denholtz Properties specializes in the acquisition and development of ground-up multifamily, industrial/flex and office properties. Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to excellence, Denholtz Properties has continuously evolved over its 70-year history to consistently provide outsized investment returns.

For More Information:

https://denholtz.com