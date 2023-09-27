DelaWeAre Statewide Collaboration Returns

DELAWARE— DelaWeAre, a statewide collaboration to help grow the Delaware craft brewing industry, is returning this Fall. Breweries from across the Small Wonder will be releasing their version of the beer near the end of October. The last edition of this collaboration took place in early 2021 and centered around India Pale Ales. This year, breweries are switching it up and brewing the style that is representative of what Delaware beer means to them. Was there a specific beer/brewery that introduced these brewers to Delaware craft? Is there a style that just screams Delaware beer? Each brewery will have a different story to tell.

Safe to say they’re going to have fun brewing this one and Delaware craft beer fans are going to have fun drinking them. “This collab is something we’ve been looking forward to and we’re excited to see its return” says Jimmy Vennard, President of the Delaware Brewers Guild and Founder of Autumn Arch Beer Project. “Not only does this beer benefit the Brewers Guild, it gives brewers a chance to express their idea of Delaware beer and fans a chance to drink in that story.”

Expect to find this beer on draft up and down the state starting the week of October 23rd. Participating breweries include 1937 Brewing, Autumn Arch Beer Project, Bellefonte Brewing, Big Oyster Brewery, Crooked Hammock Brewery, Dew Point Brewing, Dewey Beer Co, Dogfish Head, First State Brewing, Twisted Irons Brewing, and Volunteer Brewing.

A 501(c) non-profit advocating in government and community affairs on behalf of all Delaware craft breweries.

